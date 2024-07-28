mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Takes a Hilarious Dig at Rudy Gobert After France’s Opening Game Against Brazil

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

France opened up their Olympic matchup with a game against Brazil. A fairly even matchup for most of the four quarters, France was able to run away with the game in the end, defeating Brazil 78-66. An impressive win nonetheless, it caught the attention of NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal who took a hilarious shot at Rudy Gobert.

Shaq is not afraid of speaking his mind. But for a change, The Big Aristotle decided to describe his take on Rudy Gobert’s first Olympic game with a picture of him uploaded on his official IG Stories. He posted a picture of Gobert in a Walmart uniform. The caption of the image stated if Gobert wasn’t 7’1, he’d be working at Walmart, given how terribly he performed in the opening Olympic matchup against Brazil.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has taken shots at the Minnesota Timberwolves center from time to time. Diesel has specifically been appalled at the amount of money Gobert has been making on such a poor stat line in the NBA. Moreover, he doesn’t agree with all the DPOY awards Gobert has won in the past as well.

Being a three-time defensive player of the year, Gobert was on the bench for most of the 40 minutes. He played 18 minutes in total, with Victor Wembanyama and Nicolas Batum playing more minutes than he did.

As for his performance, the French national certainly underperformed in his Olympic debut. As per ESPN, Gobert finished the game with a mere 7-point performance. Frank Ntilikina not only had more points than him coming off the bench, but also ended up playing more minutes than him.

Gobert paired his 7-point game with 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist for the game. Rudy had 3 turnovers and 4 personal fouls in his matchup against Brazil which may have been the reason as to why he was on the bench for most of the game. Not to mention a chase-down block attempt early in the game almost ended his Olympic career as it began. 

Rudy Gobert is a multiple-time All-Star and a three-time DPOY. And yet, Victor Wembanyama clearly outshined him, despite being a rookie in the league. So, it is quite understandable as to why Shaquille O’Neal chose to roast the Wolves center on Instagram.

