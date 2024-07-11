Shaquille O’Neal Warns Young Athletes to Not Ruin Scholarships Over Social Media

From very early on in his life, Shaquille O’Neal has been the kind of person to try and guide those younger than him to success. Now, at 52 years old, this side of him is stronger than ever before. Recently, the LA Lakers legend even went as far as to post a bleak, yet cautionary message to the younger generation that follows him. And perhaps it is because of the tone of the message that it will be taken more seriously than most others.

As O’Neal himself has admitted on so many occasions, he has built his persona around fun and joy, especially since he retired from the NBA. However, he is also keenly aware of the influence he has over his audience. So, he often makes sure to lace in messages of productivity and good morals in every one of his jokes.

However, this time around, things were different. Shaq reshared a stern Instagram post that was directed at student-athletes, instructing them to practice safety on social media. It said,

“Student-Athletes please clean up your social media pages. It could cost you a scholarship.”

Shaq shares his advice for young student athletes pic.twitter.com/wjimeIOEab — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 10, 2024

The post doesn’t just seem to be geared towards those who have scholarships already. Instead, it also seems to be targeting those who are still in high school and have the potential to be offered aid by colleges in exchange for their extra-curricular talents.

This is an important message indeed, especially given the increasing disregard for what is posted online, in today’s day and age. And if student-athletes aren’t careful, it really could end up becoming a wall between them and a life-changing opportunity.

More than most others, Shaquille O’Neal knows the importance of a scholarship and the opportunities it brings with it. After all, despite his $500 million net worth [per Greenlight] today, he hails from a financially disadvantaged background. It was the scholarship offered by Louisiana State University that was the genesis of the change in his fortunes.

Fearing that those younger than him and just as deserving may not get the same chance he did, Shaq has re-shared this post on his story with all his followers. And just as he likely does, we hope that this message is taken very seriously.