Shaquille O’Neal, who spent $350,000 to customize a Ferrari, was attacked with a Turkey on the NBA on TNT set

Inside the NBA has been the biggest show running in parallel with the NBA for a number of years, now. With Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal on long-term deals, their status as top dogs in basketball entertainment looks certain to continue.

One of the most recognizable faces in their top-notch behind-the-scenes crew is Joe “Underdog” Underhill. The Underdog is a senior researcher and the brain behind a lot of innovative content presented by the Inside crew.

Underhill has even been featured on a few episodes of the show. As an important part of the crew, Underdog shares a good rapport with the superstars on air.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, it would only be appropriate to take a look back at the Underdog’s most memorable cameo on Inside the NBA. It involved a Thanksgiving treat, a Turkey, and an attack on Shaquille O’Neal.

How did the Underdog make his Thanksgiving appearance iconic?

It started on a bad note for Underhill. The senior researcher appeared to be at the receiving end of an attack from Shaq on air. O’Neal manhandled the Underdog and almost smashed his head into the treat laid in front of him.

But then the victim turned attacker. Underhill caught hold of the turkey – yes, the entire turkey – and flung it at Shaq. With an impeccable aim, that too. The turkey hit the Big Diesel plump on his head and right in front of the cameras. The 7-footer’s attempt at a Thanksgiving hazing had gone completely wrong for him.

Shaq didn’t seem too pleased either. The big man’s expressions mirrored shock and anger, at least momentarily. But then again, O’Neal had only himself to blame.

One of Inside the NBA‘s all-time moments and Underdog’s on-air highlight. A Thanksgiving epic for the ages. Shaq, of all his $400 million and wondrous cars, probably just got himself a gift to kill the embarrassment. Like the customized $350,000 Ferrari he once got to fit his giant frame.

What led to Shaquille O’Neal spending $350,000 on a single silver Ferrari?

Shaquille O’Neal is as extravagant as a man of his riches can afford to be. Customized cars, choppers, real estate, and bling light up the O’Neal life.

One of his prized possessions, one which he “had to have”, came with four wheels. A customized silver Ferrari which cost him $350,000. The payoff was probably worth it as such expenditure was required to get a supercar that fits the 7’0 superstar.

O’Neal wrote in Shaq Uncut:

“When I got to LA I bought myself a silver Ferrari. I couldn’t fit in a regular Ferrari so I had the guy take the engine out of the back so he could adjust the seat and create some legroom for me. That meant he had to put the motor in the front. It was a nightmare—cost me around $350,000, but I had to have it” describes Shaq, about the huge expenditure that was required on his Ferrari.

Living large is literally and figuratively accurate when it comes to the Shaq-fu life. And a Turkey to the head aside, it seems quite the life indeed.

