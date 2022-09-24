Shaquille O’Neal whose divorce costs him $100,000 per month, underlines 3 jobs a man must do for his women

Accused of adultery by his former wife Shaunie O’Neal, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals 3-jobs a man must do for his women.

A former NBA superstar, TV analyst, entrepreneur, philanthropist, DJ, and actor, Shaquille O’Neal redefines the term multitasking. A man of many hats, the Big Diesel is often seen imparting life lessons. One such instance was the four-time champion giving out the mantra for being the perfect man.

Coming from a broken marriage, Shaq learned it the hard way. Formerly married to television personality Shaunie Nelson, the former seven-foot center wasn’t the most loyal husband. According to reports, the Diesel stepped outside his marriage on multiple occasions.

In his memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story, the three-time Finals MVP admitted to being the reason for his failed marriage with Nelson.

“At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it-I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously, I shouldn’t have done it all.”

Update: Video Footage & Audio Shaquill O’Neal shares that he was at fault for his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal. Shaq said “I wasn’t protecting her and wasn’t protecting the vows”#shaquilloneal #shaunieoneal pic.twitter.com/DJD1K4FUhn — Media On Blast 🟢 (@mediaonblast) April 19, 2022

During their course of dating, followed by marriage, Shaq and Shaunie had four beautiful children, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’ Sarah. Thus post their ugly separation, the former seven-foot center was compelled to pay $100,000 as child support.

Unfortunately, Shaq learned it the hard way but hopes to make difference for other men.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals the 3-jobs to be the perfect man.

There are no two ways about the fact that Shaq is one of the most popular sports personalities across the globe. The fifteen-time All-Star has millions who look up to him, having built a $400 million empire. Thus O’Neal feels it’s his moral responsibility to give back to society.

The former Lakers superstar is one to own up to his mistake, imparting some wisdom to all those young men on how to take care of their women. Though reports may suggest otherwise, Shaq is a dotting father, always present during his children’s important dates.

“As a man, when it comes to a woman, you have three jobs and three jobs only- protect, provide, and love, period.”

Although he may not be the perfect example of an ideal husband, Shaq has learned from his mistakes.

