Divorcee Shaquille O’Neal who spends $50,000 a month, couldn’t stop himself from flirting with a reporter

Shaquille O’Neal’s email leak reveals a very overtly promiscuous side of him as he chats to Newsweek reporter Allison Samuels about women.

Shaquille O’Neal was dominant in every part of his life and he still is. From the NBA to the media room, he exerted his stature, and humor everywhere. So, when he was embroiled in a lawsuit, and his emails were made public, everyone got a peek.

The revelations were nothing short of shocking. People finally got a peek behind the curtains of Shaq’s personal life. Ever wondered what a divorcee talks about? Or how do they flirt? Well, look no further.

From our vaults or rather the vaults of Miami New Times, we can tell how much Shaq wanted to get it on. As they snooped around the email transcripts, they found something.

The Big Diesel was being set up by Newsweek reported Allison Samuels with other women and you can tell that the aftermath of the divorce did not bode him well.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s mother Lucille O’Neal surprised him for his 46th birthday, and made him drop the cake!

Shaquille O’Neal: Shaq Tried to Hook Up With Allison Samuels and 19-year old Rihanna via Email: This post is ded… http://t.co/kthfdj7 — Tickets Deal USA (@Ticketshopping) August 25, 2011

Shaquille O’Neal’s emails reveal he was down, down bad!

Man down, man down bad! Shaq was going through his divorce at the time and it is very evident that he was in the mood to flirt with women.

An NBA player the stature of Shaq relying on reporters to help him out is not the kind of low we expected to see. What’s more, he also went after the reporter herself!

People already forget that Allison Samuels was trying to put a very married Shaq down with actresses and models? — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) February 18, 2012

Yes, she tried to underplay Shaq’s advances and even said she would set him up with Sharon Leal. Instead, the Miami Heat center wanted her or in his words a 19-year-old Rihanna, which is kind of odd and frankly a little weird.

I applaud Allison Samuels for what seems to be a deft dismissal of Shaq’s romantic overtures. And yes, I’m playing L… http://t.co/D5aAWFA — martinicocoa (@MartiniCocoa) August 24, 2011

This story has been extracted from a news report from the Miami New Times, you can read more here.

Also read: $400 million, and 48 years later, Shaquille O’Neal finally cast his vote, and he wouldn’t say for whom