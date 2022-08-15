Basketball

Divorcee Shaquille O’Neal who spends $50,000 a month, couldn’t stop himself from flirting with a reporter

Divorcee Shaquille O'Neal who spends $50,000 a month, couldn’t stop himself from flirting with a reporter
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Weather in Belfast today: Weather forecast Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20
Next Article
Red Bull boss Christian Horner compares himself with $70 Million football legend
NBA Latest Post
Divorcee Shaquille O'Neal who spends $50,000 a month, couldn’t stop himself from flirting with a reporter
Divorcee Shaquille O’Neal who spends $50,000 a month, couldn’t stop himself from flirting with a reporter

Shaquille O’Neal’s email leak reveals a very overtly promiscuous side of him as he chats…