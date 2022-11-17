“Shaquille O’Neal, You Can’t Block Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s Skyhook!”: When Isiah Thomas Shut Down 7ft 1″ NBA Legend’s Wild Claim

Over the years, there have been numerous moves in basketball that have been considered unstoppable. James Harden’s step back, MJ’s fadeaway, and Tim Duncan’s bank shot are just a few.

However, none was scarier and more unstoppable than the skyhook. A move perfected by the legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

That being said, some doubted its capabilities. For example, Shaquille O’Neal once claimed he could stop Kareem, only for Isiah Thomas to tell him otherwise.

Isiah Thomas bluntly put an end to Shaq’s claims that he could stop Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the skyhook

Nowadays, NBA superstars prefer to pull up from the logo and shoot threes. However, back in the day, there was nothing as surefire as having your back to the basket and making buckets under the paint.

That being said, amongst all the paint moves, there is one that was truly feared. The skyhook was a move that was nigh unstoppable. A move frequently used by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and a move that Shaquille O’Neal foolishly claimed he could block.

That’s right. Diesel believed that he could successfully stop Kareem and the skyhook. Fortunately for him, his good friend Isiah Thomas gave him a sharp dose of reality and brought him down to earth by explaining that Abdul-Jabbar was not a force to be reckoned with.

There can be no denying that a match between Kareem and Shaq would be mouthwatering. 7ft 2″ KAJ against 7ft 1″ Shaq? That would be one contest many would gladly pay to watch. But, it is hard to bet on any man who is going against the greatest scorer in NBA history.

Abdul-Jabbar developed the skyhook because he was banned from dunking

While the skyhook may be the move associated with Kareem, it was far from his first choice. In fact, back in his college days, the six-time NBA Champion preferred dunking until the NCAA banned the move just so they could stop him from dominating.

Why the dunk was outlawed: There no defense for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1960s footage (Lew Alcindor) @kaj33 https://t.co/I70nsZ00mK — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 17, 2016

Sadly, the NCAA’s plan didn’t really work out. They quickly learned that there is no stopping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

