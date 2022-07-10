‘Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino’s Scarface’ 

Shaquille O’Neal built his multi-million dollar empire from the ground up and he took inspiration from a movie, namely Scarface.

Chico, the money doesn’t lie, well we have to ask Shaquille O’Neal for that one but it looks as though it actually doesn’t. In Shaq’s case, the amount is significant.

You might be thinking, why did we randomly insert a ripped-off one-liner from Scarface? Well, as per Superman himself the secret to his colossal wealth is Scarface.

Well, we might have slightly misconstrued what he meant here. Shaq watched Scarface and picked up a lesson that has helped him steady the ship on his gigantic $400 million business empire.

Shaquille O’Neal took cues from Al Pacino in Scarface and decided to take care of his friends!

According to Shaq himself, he wanted people around him to stay with him and not jeopardize his empire.

So, he did what any good friend would do. He took care of them. Thankfully for Shaq things didn’t go sideways. Unlike other stories of family and friends exploiting rich athletes, this one didn’t go sour.

He decided to help out his friends and build their businesses. Given the size of his fortune, we are almost certain there were several family members and friends that came up to him.

Did he give everyone a chance? Well, we don’t know that for certain, but we do know that Shaq thinks he helped out everyone close to him.

So, how does Scarface come into play?

Well, Shaq and his friends have matching tattoos, inspired by the movie. O’Neal wanted to keep his friends close and for them to be the pillars of support. He wanted everyone to grind and work for their goals. The tattoos prove their loyalty.

