Basketball

‘Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino’s Scarface’ 

'Shaquille O'Neal's $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino's Scarface' 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's 3rd T20I between India and England at Trent Bridge?
Next Article
Fernando Alonso savagely wags his finger at Yuki Tsunoda after overtaking him at Austrian GP
NBA Latest Post
'Shaquille O'Neal's $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino's Scarface' 
‘Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino’s Scarface’ 

Shaquille O’Neal built his multi-million dollar empire from the ground up and he took inspiration…