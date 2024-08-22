mobile app bar

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Me'Arah Flaunts Custom Gator-Themed Jewelry

Me’Arah O’Neal and her father Shaquille O’Neal. Credits: Instagram

The basketball community is aware of Shaquille O’Neal’s love for jewelry and bling. Often spotted flexing his custom-made chains and rings, looks like Me’arah O’Neal now is following in her father’s footsteps. A part of the Florida Gators basketball squad, the 18-year-old was recently spotted flexing her gator-themed jewelry on her socials.

Me’arah posted a series of photos and videos that may have also been a promotional post for Status Jewel. The jewelry created by the brand lead the daughter of the Hall of Famer to give the jewelers a shout-out for their exclusive collection. 

“@mearahoneal_ Had to come right at @statusjewel for my custom GATOR Ring One of One #status.”

The post features a signature ring in the shape of the Florida Gators logo that Me’arah was flaunting in the very first picture. During her visit to Status Jewels, the Gators star made sure to check out a few earrings while picking up her custom Gator ring.

 

The ring does not have any replicas or duplicates and is currently one of one in the world. However, after watching what she has on her finger, one can be sure that Me’arah’s teammates would be rushing to Status Jewels for a copy of that ring as well.

As for the daughter of the Lakers legend, Me’arah has a healthy 206,000 followers on Instagram. So, her shout-out is sure to help Status Jewels gain more traction on social media as well as land a few new clients while doing so as well.

The 18-year-old seems to be having a great time in her first year at college. After surprising everyone, including Shaq, by choosing the University of Florida over the likes of LSU. It will be interesting to see how she performs and carries her father’s legacy. 

