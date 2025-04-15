Shaquille O’Neal’s Eldest Daughter Taahirah Shares Comical Reason Why Her Dad Wants Her to Marry a Lawyer

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on in the first half between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal has built a large family throughout the course of his life. The legendary big man had six children between 1996 and 2006, three sons and three daughters. But like most fathers, O’Neal was more protective of the girls, especially when it came to dating. While some consider his ideas to be double standards, he insists they come from a place of love.

Taahirah, Shaq’s oldest daughter and child, got to experience her father’s overprotectiveness more than anyone else. Shareef and Shaqir may be the most well-known children in the O’Neal family, but none of Shaq’s children has spent more time with him than Taahirah. Now 28 years old, she shared an Instagram story revealing a funny conversation she had with her Hall of Fame father.

Despite her being a fully-grown adult with a life of her own, parents will often bring up marriage and Shaq is no different. The eldest O’Neal daughter shared how her father is more involved in her love life than most with her recent post.

“Why my father just call me out the blue and say, ‘You need to marry a lawyer,'” she posted before questioning why Shaq would say that. “Because you like to argue,” the 53-year-old responded snarkily. Taahirah revealed her response to her father’s roast in the form of a GIF at the bottom of the story.

Shaq has never been one to hold back his thoughts, so this sounds exactly like something the four-time champion would say. He always speaks his mind, especially when it comes to something as serious as his children’s futures. As a hands-on father, he’s always monitored his children closely – especially his daughter’s habits with boys.

Shaq once revealed the strict dating policy he had in his home on The Big Podcast. It was clearly a serious topic for him. “Don’t bring no boys to my house unless you got a master’s. I don’t want to see them, at all,” Shaq said. He did not reveal if he has similar rules for his sons.

Considering Shaq’s expansive educational background, it appears he expects the same for his children and their future spouses. The former MVP was also raised by parents with a strong relationship before he himself saw the consequences of a failed marriage. Shaq has experience with both, and it’s clear he’d rather have the former for his offspring.

Every good parent is going to want the best for their child, from relationships to career choices. Shaq has made his mistakes, but it’s nice to see how much he cares for his family.

Shaq still has two more daughters to worry about in 17-year-old Me’arah and 22-year-old Amirah, so he still has bigger concerns than the dating life of 28-year-old Taahirah. Regardless, it’s apparent that the big fella cares deeply about the future of all his daughters and want them all to end up in a lasting and happy relationship.