“Don’t Bring No Boys to My House”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Undebatable Dating Policy For Daughters

Prateek Singh
Published

"Don't Bring No Boys to My House": Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Undebatable Dating Policy For Daughters

Shaquille O’Neal has made several rules for his kids over the years and is often seen reiterating them in public. As a hands-on father, Shaq takes great pride in raising his kids, however, the rules are different for his girls, and maybe even a bit stricter. On a recent episode of ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq‘, the big man talked about the dating rules he has made for his daughters to follow.

Bert Kreischer was a guest on the podcast and Shaq asked him if he has dating rules for his two daughters. After hearing just how liberal Bert is with his daughters, Shaq said, “You’re a better dad than I am.”

The big fella seemed quite serious about the dating policies in his house. Shaq said, “Don’t bring no boys to my house unless you got a masters. I don’t want to see them, at all.” As someone who boasts a doctoral degree, he wants his children to follow the same educational path in their lives.

If someone gets the green light on Shaq’s first test, there are a few other things the big fella has in store to check if the boy is worth dating his daughter. He said, “I’ll be impressed [with the masters] and then I’m going to ask him one question, “What are you trying to do?” and based on his answer I’d know if he’s a shyster, like I used to be or if he’s real.”

Shaq said that he invented the games boys play now, so, it’ll be easy for him to identify. Other than that, he has some other ways in his arsenal, to confirm if the guy is real.

He recalled the iconic Bad Boys II scene with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith where a boy comes to take Martin’s daughter to a date. Shaq imitated the dialogue, “Can you fight mothe*****er? You can’t fuc*** fight. How old are you? 15? Mothe*****er you look at least 30.” Apart from that, Shaq even once let everyone know his thoughts on the right age to date.

The right age to date, according to Shaquille O’Neal

During an appearance on ‘The Ellen Show‘, in 2022, Shaq talked about the age his kids would be allowed to date. Shaq’s rules are different for his boys and girls. He said, “My sons can date when they’re 18 and my daughters can date when they are 24.”  It does seem slightly unfair, and Ellen was quick to ask Shaq the same question.

The big fella answered that he believed his daughters were smarter than his boys and they were more capable of doing great things in life. So, according to his analogy, if they don’t get too serious in a relationship by the age of 24, they’ll be able to focus more on their goal in life. Right now, only two of his daughters are under the prescribed age of dating, Me’arah O’Neal who is 17, and Amirah O’Neal who is 22.

