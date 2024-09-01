Shaquille O’Neal’s Hilarious Take on Kenny Smith’s Gas Budget Resurfaces

The Inside the NBA crew always has a few gems during every other episode that has ever aired on television. And one of them had Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious and out-of-the-world breakdown of gas price budgets as he explained it to his co-host Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, leaving the rest of the crew laughing and in shambles.

Shaq thought he had an ace in one with his explanation of the amount of gas one needs to put in his vehicle for a better overall breakdown. The Big Aristotle hadn’t even finished his explanation before the remaining three co-hosts started laughing in disbelief.

“Shaq – When it gets to half, then you put $20 you bring it back to full.

Kenny – But I’ would have to stop more often to bring it back to $80.

Shaq – No you wouldn’t. You’re complaining about when it gets to zero you spend $80. Right? When it gets to half, you put $20, then when it get back to half, you put $20.

Kenny – But I keep stopping, putting $20 it’ll be $80. It’s the same amount of gas. I’m traveling with the same amount of gas.

Shaq – Kenny, an average human stops once a week for gas, right? But you? You only work here twice, you’d probably have to stop maybe once every two weeks. Don’t even try.”

As Shaq sat there with the ‘proud dad’ look on his face, others had their heads down laughing at his ‘poor math’ breakdown of how to refill his car’s gas. Instead of getting a full tank of gas for $80, Shaq believed in getting $20 of gas every time the tank came to half.

This ‘supposed’ method eventually gave fans a gem from co-host Ernie Johnson the very next moment when he compared Shaq’s explanation to another wild take.

“This is bordering on what’s closer, the West Coast or the moon.”

But despite all three co-hosts disputing O’Neal’s claims, instead of backing down and agreeing to the consensus, the Lakers legend decided to double down on his method.

The whole two-and-a-half-minute segment of the episode is pure gold. From Ernie looking at Shaq like ‘how is he a millionaire’ to the faint laughter from the production crew in the back, the Inside the NBA hosts never fail to deliver.