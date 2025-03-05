Shaquille O’Neal’s “Is It Time to Start Putting [Curry] as the Best Player of All Time?” Take Gathers Support From Chandler Parsons

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is unanimously recognized as the greatest three-point shooter of all time but is left out of GOAT conversations. Following the Warriors’ 114-102 victory over the Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal declared the narrative needs to change. He isn’t alone on that mountain, as former NBA player Chandler Parsons adamantly support the notion.

Despite Curry’s absence from the GOAT debate, his resume suggests he belongs in the running. He is a four-time NBA champion. He became the first unanimous MVP in league history in the 2015-16 season. And this is just the tip of his iceberg of accolades.

One of Steph’s impressive traits is his ability to maintain an elite level of play at his age. Curry is 36 years old yet remains arguably the best point guard in the NBA. All of these things played a big part in Shaq’s claim that Curry deserves to be in the GOAT conversation.

“As the supreme leader of the Big Man Alliance, I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversations,” O’Neal declared on national television.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Parsons stood with Shaq’s opinion, saying, “I fully agree [with Shaq’s comments].“

Parsons believes Curry’s GOAT case takes a hit because of LeBron James. The NBA all-time leading scorer’s longevity overshadows Curry’s ability to perform at his older age.

Regardless, Parsons claims the NBA may never see another shooter at the level of Curry again. That alone is enough to etch him into the GOAT conversation, according to Parsons.

Shaq has backed Curry into the GOAT debate for years

O’Neal may have a reputation for being tough on many players, but he also gives flowers when they’re due. Curry is one player Shaq has always shown appreciation for throughout the years. His recent claim that the 11-time All-Star should be in the GOAT debate isn’t the first time he’s said that.

In 2023, O’Neal brought the idea to light when he posed the question to his Inside The NBA hosts. “I’m wondering, is it time to start putting him as the best player of all time?” Shaq asked.

O’Neal went as far as to claim that Curry is better than himself. That was a massive statement for O’Neal, who takes extreme pride in his talents as a player.

Curry is still battling to earn more hardware as the Warriors fight for another championship. A fifth ring wouldn’t only support Shaq’s case but elevate Curry over some of the all-time greats ahead of him.