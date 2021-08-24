“LeBron James is the Washed King, but I’m on the All Washed Team too!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green jokes that he’s on the same team as the Lakers’ superstar, fends off haters

Warriors’ star Draymond Green shares photo with stats, calls himself part of the all-washed squad, with LeBron James leading the way

The NBA is a brutal place to be as a player. Your performance can either lead to showers of admiration or an abundance of criticism. One of the players who has constantly been berated over the last season is LeBron James. Suffering through an ankle injury and playing through it during the playoffs, we did not see the Playoff Bron that we’re used to. This led to a lot of haters commenting things such as ‘Washed King’ and whatnot.

Another player who is hated on a lot for his recent performances is Draymond Green. Ever since the inclusion of Kevin Durant to the Warriors, Green never had to contribute much to the scoring, and hence his averages have gone down significantly. He hasn’t averaged a double-digit scoring season since 2017-18. This has led to a lot of people claiming that Green is washed and past his prime.

Draymond Green pairs up with LeBron James, silences haters

Recently, the executives voted on the best player from the 2020-21 season. By general consensus, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo split the top spot. With not even a single vote to his name, LeBron James received more fuel to add to his fire. He has been publicizing himself as #Washed or #WashedKing everywhere.

Recently, a page shared Draymond’s best games from last season, and how he can still put up big numbers. They captioned it as #WashedKing, but Draymond reshared it with a different caption. He wrote, “LeBron James is the Washed King, but I’m somewhere on the All-Washed Team too!”

It’s nice to see Draymond take criticism well. We’re sure Draymond is keeping the receipts, just like all Warriors’ fans have, since the 2019-20 season. With Klay back soon, maybe it’s time to bring some of them receipts out, and hold some people accountable.