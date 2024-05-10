Despite Avoiding A Suspension With A $100K Fine, Jamal Murray’s Calf Strain Questions His Availability For Nuggets-Wolves Game 3

The Denver Nuggets seem to be getting more than they bargained for in the Western Conference Semifinals. Trailing 0-2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, tempers flared during Game 2 of the series resulting in a hefty $100,000 fine being levied on Nuggets point guard, Jamal Murray. But despite having avoided a suspension, will Denver still have their second-leading scorer in the lineup for Game 3 of the series?

According to the official injury report of the league, a strain in his left calf has Jamal Murray’s status listed as questionable for the third game of this seven-game series. And given that the Nuggets are currently trailing two games to none, it certainly is a subject of concern for Denver.

Jamal Murray has been dealing with a strain in his left calf since the start of this series, which has in turn affected his performance in the first two games as well.

From averaging 23.6 points per game in the first round of the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, Jamal Murray’s point production in this second round has been abysmal. According to StatMuse, Murray has been averaging 12.5 points per game against the Wolves.

A major drop from his usual numbers, Murray has struggled in this series against Minnesota so far. However, the 27-year-old guard still possesses the ability to turn things up when it matters the most.

Unfortunately, Murray’s calf has not been 100%, which has kept him from playing to his usual potential. Regardless of his performance on the offensive end of the floor, Murray is a great floor general and his absence is bound to cripple the Nuggets’ chances in this ‘Must-Win’ Game 3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been riding the momentum of their first-round sweep of the Phoenix Suns and have yet to lose a game in the playoffs so far. The Wolves feature two All-Star bigmen that have done a great job at limiting Nikola Jokic’s impact on the game.

And after Jokic, Jamal Murray was the Nuggets’ second-best option of bailing them out of tough situations. Since his status is questionable, a pre-game review by Denver’s training staff will determine if Murray will be suiting up tonight or not.

It’ll definitely be a tough predicament for the Denver Nuggets to play without their starting point guard. So, it’ll be interesting to see what head coach Mike Malone pulls off in the face of heavy adversity.

Tune into ESPN at 9:30 PM ET tonight to see the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.