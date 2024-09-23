Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Hypes Cousin Jarett Harris’ Impressive Hoop Skills At The MSHTV Camp

Shaquille O’Neal’s 21-year-old son Shaqir recently shared a clip from SLAM High School on his Instagram story where his cousin Jarett Harris can be seen hooping at the MSHTV Camp. The 14-year-old has been making waves in the basketball circuit and getting a shoutout from his cousin is just the icing on the cake.

As per Harris’ recruiting profile, he stands at 6’4 with 205 lbs and plays as small forward as his primary and secondary positions as a power forward. The 14-year-old has a 6’7 wingspan and a 40-inch vertical. In the MSHTV Camp footage, Harris is showcasing some incredible dunks, mid and long-range shooting, and blocks.

Impressed with what he saw from his cousin, Shaqir reposted the clip on his Instagram story, giving young Harris a shoutout. From Harris’ IG profile, he seems to be a multi-sport athlete, as there are pictures of him playing football as well. As of now, it’s unclear if he will move forward with basketball or not but regardless, he is looking like a promising, upcoming athlete.

He also has the blessing of Shaquille O’Neal and according to a post on his profile, Shaq has promised to be there for him with whatever he needs.

In a pinned post on his profile, he wrote, “Unc told me he will always be there for me, offering words of wisdom and encouragement whenever I need it. I am beyond grateful to have him in my life and I strive to be as successful and compassionate as he is. Shaquille O’Neal will always be a big factor in shaping who I am. Love yu Unc,” with a throwback picture of Shaq.

In response, Shaq wrote in the comments, “your gonna b way better i got u.” It’s clear that the NBA legend will be standing behind him to support whatever career path he chooses. It’ll be interesting to see what direction Harris will go from here because soon he will have to pick a sport to excel in.