mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Hypes Cousin Jarett Harris’ Impressive Hoop Skills At The MSHTV Camp

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shaqir Hypes Cousin Jarett Harris' Impressive Hoop Skills At The MSHTV Camp

Credits: Imagn Images & Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal’s 21-year-old son Shaqir recently shared a clip from SLAM High School on his Instagram story where his cousin Jarett Harris can be seen hooping at the MSHTV Camp. The 14-year-old has been making waves in the basketball circuit and getting a shoutout from his cousin is just the icing on the cake.

As per Harris’ recruiting profile, he stands at 6’4 with 205 lbs and plays as small forward as his primary and secondary positions as a power forward. The 14-year-old has a 6’7 wingspan and a 40-inch vertical. In the MSHTV Camp footage, Harris is showcasing some incredible dunks, mid and long-range shooting, and blocks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SLAM HIGH SCHOOL (@slam_hs)


Impressed with what he saw from his cousin, Shaqir reposted the clip on his Instagram story, giving young Harris a shoutout. From Harris’ IG profile, he seems to be a multi-sport athlete, as there are pictures of him playing football as well. As of now, it’s unclear if he will move forward with basketball or not but regardless, he is looking like a promising, upcoming athlete.

He also has the blessing of Shaquille O’Neal and according to a post on his profile, Shaq has promised to be there for him with whatever he needs.

In a pinned post on his profile, he wrote, “Unc told me he will always be there for me, offering words of wisdom and encouragement whenever I need it. I am beyond grateful to have him in my life and I strive to be as successful and compassionate as he is. Shaquille O’Neal will always be a big factor in shaping who I am. Love yu Unc,” with a throwback picture of Shaq.

In response, Shaq wrote in the comments, “your gonna b way better i got u.” It’s clear that the NBA legend will be standing behind him to support whatever career path he chooses. It’ll be interesting to see what direction Harris will go from here because soon he will have to pick a sport to excel in.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these