Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Shows Off Footage of Father Dominating Team USA in Practice in 1996

The dominance of Shaquille O’Neal for close to two decades changed the NBA landscape forever. Thanks to his youngest son, Shaqir, the world got to revisit the early years of this dominance. The 21-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a video of his father showcasing his prowess against the 1996 Team USA roster, catching the attention of fans everywhere.

The initial clip from a fan account, named Old School Hoops, captured a young Shaq being lethal from mid and long-range in one-on-one plays. Highlighting this dominance in practice, the NBA supporter added, “Shaq torching all of USABMNT in 1996 practice”. This caught the eyes of Shaqir who subsequently shared this video from his Instagram story to boast his father.

Shaqir found footage of dad Shaq bullying Team USA stars pic.twitter.com/gyPJSuosEw — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 21, 2024

Soon, the footage started making rounds on social media as it showcased the critical aspects of Shaq’s gameplay. Instead of relying solely on his size, the 15x All-Star displayed remarkable footwork and ball-handling skills to dominate his matchups. His flawless jump shots also challenged the stigma around his supposed lack of shooting ability.

Moreover, Shaq went up against a few of the greatest NBA defenders during that session. Initially, he squared off against the 6’8″ Scottie Pippen, who struggled to keep pace with The Diesel. Soon, Shaq extended this dominance on Gary Payton while flaunting his exceptional scoring range.

To everyone’s delight, Diesel was able to carry this form into the 1996 Summer Olympics. As a part of the star-studded Team USA roster, named Dream Team III, the center stepped up whenever needed. Consequently, his 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game were instrumental in securing eight straight wins. Averaging 62% from the field, he aided in the nation retaining its gold medal.

Following this, a new chapter awaited Shaq as he signed for the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest was history, as The Big Aristotle soon took his game to unfathomable heights. In the subsequent seasons, he lifted four championships and one MVP award to cement his legacy as an all-time great.