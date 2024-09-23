Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Celebrates Gary Payton’s Grandson’s Birthday

The camaraderie in the NBA is a thing of beauty, which has carried on through generations. Shaquille O’Neal and Gary Payton formed a great friendship during their playing days. The relationship has manifested into a lovely bond between their children and family members as well.

Shaq’s son, Shareef, took to Instagram to wish Payton’s grandson, Jacoby, a happy birthday in a wholesome post.

“Happy bday Jacoby! I love you,” Shareef said.

The former G-League Ignite member also posted an adorable video of him assisting Jacoby dunk on a Fisher Price basketball net.

Shareef and Gary Payton’s grandson are so cute together pic.twitter.com/F9i8Px0mav — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 23, 2024

Jacoby is the eldest child of Payton’s daughter, Raquel. Although the baby boy is only three years old, he shares a unique and deep bond with the O’Neal family.

The genesis of the connection between the families started when Payton joined the Lakers in 2003. Shaq and GP were able to form a friendship despite just one season in Los Angeles.

In the 2005-06 season, Payton joined the Miami Heat a season after Shaq was traded there. The two were able to join powers to help bring the city their first NBA championship.

The connection led to Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie and Payton’s wife, Monique becoming quite close as well.

In 2021, following the birth of Jacoby, the Paytons asked Shaunie and her husband, Keion, to be his godparents. Shaunie was quick to humbly accept the request and since has showered her godson with a lot of love.

She even shared a post on Instagram proclaiming her love for the precious child to celebrate his third birthday. It captured the toddler adorably acting as a cashier. She captioned the post,

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my FAVORITE FIRST GODSON I love you !!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaunie Henderson (@iamshaunie)

The love that Shaunie shares for her Godson has transferred to her child Shareef. Jacoby may be unaware of it now, but he is surrounded by an abundance of love from two of the NBA’s biggest families.