“Shaunie Called Me Crying”: How Shaquille O’Neal’s Wife Was The Final Trigger For Confirming Dear Friend Kobe Bryant’s Demise

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant had one of the most well-documented stories in the NBA. From their brotherhood to the collapse of that very same foundation of friendship, the headlines of the early 2000s were dominated by quarrels between the greats.

But when the day of reckoning came, none was as teary-eyed as Shaquille O’Neal. The Laker legend was sad and sullen, with a face akin to that of a brother who had lost a brother, tears flowed down O’Neal’s face when the news of Kobe’s passing broke away.

But before the televised showcase, the news broke in an unexpected way and Shaq did not even believe it. He didn’t want to believe it. He thought it was a hoax, until a familiar voice called him, shaking, and exasperated.

“Shaunie Called Me Crying”: Shaquille O’Neal’s worst fears came true when his wife called him about Kobe Bryant’s demise

Revisiting the sad point of when the news about Bryant’s death broke, we can tell two things about Shaq. One is that he didn’t believe anyone. He didn’t want to.

Shaq didn’t heed his son’s words, nor did his friends. Only when his wife called him, tearing up did he really do a double take? He was devastated and that’s when he realized that his dear friend might really be gone. Only through Shaunie did Shaq truly fathom the depth of the news.

“Shaunie called me crying, I said hold on, let me verify and I called my guy at the Sheriff’s Office and he said it was true. I start crying. And that still haunts me”, he said.

The world’s most dominant player had lost his brother in arms and he hadn’t reconnected with him in a meaningful way before that. That is what upset O’Neal the most.

How Kobe’s death shaped Shaq into the man he is today!

It was during this time that Shaq’s sister also passed away. And his teammate, the man who he was forever linked with, was also gone.

Throughout the days, weeks, and months to come he fell into depression and was hit with insomnia. He failed to tell them how much he loved them and failed to communicate with them clearly.

It took Shaq some time, but he was finally through it. Now, he tells everyone how much he loves them, all the time. A quality that has helped him become more endearing over the years and months.

He still misses his dear friend but the story of how he learned about his demise through his wife will still and perhaps be etched into his mind forever.