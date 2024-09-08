Shaunie Henderson In Shock Over Husband Keion Keeping A Record Of $3 Transactions

Since they tied the knot in 2022, Keion and Shaunie Henderson have often discussed their relationship and approach to life publicly. Last year, the couple introduced their podcast, the GrOOwZone and after a long wait, released their second episode this week. One topic they touched on was how each of them manages their money.

Shaunie is the creator behind ‘Basketball Wives’ and the founder/CEO of Amirah Inc. (a shoutout to her daughter with Shaquille O’Neal). Keion is also the founder/CEO of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries where he is head pastor. As such, the couple likely have their own individual wealth, and during their podcast, they discussed the different ways in which they approach it.

The speaker and life coach explained how he believes in accounting for every little transaction. “You ain’t getting over on me. I’m gonna subtract three dollars from the ledger,” Keion explained. This caused his wife, Shaunie, to laugh out loud and respond, “That’s nuts.”

“Let me tell you something baby. It might be nuts but imma stay rocking…I ain’t letting nobody get over. I want my money,” the preacher preached. “I still got a cheque-book. And I keep a ledger. And let me tell you something, if the bank don’t match me, they’re wrong,” Keion Henderson confidently shared. His pastoral abilities shone through as he continued, “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.”

Shaunie looked for a word to describe her husband and landed on “thorough”. For herself, she had a different description. The mother of four accepted that she doesn’t like to organize, calling herself “a jumbled mess“.

Later on in the episode, she touched on the differences in their approach again. “If I buy tickets to go to a movie, and I buy them maybe a week early or something. And I don’t want to go at the last minute, oh, we going to that movie,” Shaunie stated.

Clearly, this was based on a real-life anecdote for the couple as Pastor Keion proudly added, “That’s 24 dollars. We’re going. Go to sleep, get you a nap, but we paid for them seats and we’re going to sit in there. I ain’t wasting it.”

It’s great to see the couple openly discuss what they have learned from each other, even if it is through initial disagreements. They also maintain a good sense of humor about it. “From now on, if it’s $10 we’re going. If it’s $9, we can stay home. Is that a compromise?” Keion quipped.