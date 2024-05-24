“She Did In 5 Weeks What Would’ve Taken 5 Years”: Caitlin Clark Has ‘Numbers Crunching’ Analyst Come To Her Defense

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court while being defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It took a while for the WNBA to get the ball rolling and gain enough traction in the country to muster up a big fanbase. But the arrival of Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark to the league this year has sped up that process of filling up arenas. While there may be many who are still not convinced of the ‘Clark effect’, a former NFL linebacker turned analyst made a rather compelling case, even backing it with factual numbers.

On the latest episode of Speak, Emmanuel Acho broke down the actual numbers in viewership, ticket sales, and regular season attendance before and after the arrival of Caitlin Clark, and the numbers speak for themselves.

“Before the 2023 season, the WNBA had grown by 40% viewership from 2022 to 2023. But with Caitlin Clark’s arrival, it’s grown by 400% viewership. What that means is, if the WNBA were to continue to grow from 22 to 23, it would take until 2028 to do what Caitlin Clark did this year.”

The numbers the NFL star provided made it much easier for viewers to understand and quantify the incredible impact of Caitlin Clark. Acho only continued from there, saying,

Acho also went on to add, “Ticket sales grew in 2023 by 16% from 2022. Ticket sales have grown by 90% in 2024. What that means is, without Caitlin Clark, the WNBA would’ve taken [until] 2029 or 2030 to get to where Caitlin Clark has gotten them today…What Caitlin Clark has done has grown the WNBA exponentially. She did in five weeks what would’ve taken five years.”

Anyone who wants to argue with you about Caitlin Clark, just show them this. It will end the debate immediately: pic.twitter.com/XsL956Y62w — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 23, 2024

The Indiana star had garnered plenty of attention during her tenure at the University of Iowa. Making it to the NCAA Finals two years in a row, Clark’s long-range sharpshooting was a sight that filled up college arenas.

And now, the same effect has transitioned into the WNBA as well. Often drawing similarities to some of the greatest shooters in the NBA, Caitlin Clark truly has fast-tracked the WNBA’s growth by a massive margin.

That said, the player has admittedly looked a bit shell-shocked so far this season. And while some are beyond surprised, others can’t help but think back to what Diana Taurasi had predicted ahead of this very season.

Diana Taurasi’s prediction on Caitlin Clark’s rookie season

Every year new prospects are drafted into the NBA and WNBA. Both leagues get a series of young, new players who are eager to prove their worth in the greatest basketball league around the globe.

So, when asked how Caitlin Clark and the rest of this 2024-25 WNBA Draft Class would fare off against the rest of the league, Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi had this to say.

“Reality is coming….you look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark coming to WNBA “Reality is coming….you look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time” pic.twitter.com/fxBxGoRZCS — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2024

Diana Taurasi’s statement may sound extremely harsh. However, the star was later also quick to point out that she meant it may take a bit longer for her to transition to the WNBA, than some realize. And so far, her statement has been nothing if not accurate.

That said, there is no reason to believe Clark won’t improve as the season goes on. She has already started to settle into a rhythm of sorts and looks primed to be a great NBA player before long. All she needs to do now is be patient until her time arrives.