“She Doesn’t Look That Formidable”: Caitlin Clark Gets Trolled by Clyde Frazier

Other than working on her game this offseason, Caitlin Clark is also using her time off to make some public appearances. The Indiana Fever star was previously seen at a Pacers game during the preseason run. Today, she made another appearance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana side’s game against the New York Knicks.

Advertisement

As one of the biggest names in Indiana, her presence was bound to make some heads turn. However, Knicks legend and NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier wasn’t that impressed.

When CC was shown on the jumbotron, the 79-year-old blatantly declared that she doesn’t look intimidating as a player at all. In fact, Clyde claimed that he believes he will be able to hold his own against her if they went head-to-head.

Frazier said, “She doesn’t look that formidable. I could stop her.”

Following his comment, Mike Breen immediately responded, “Just put a ball in her hand.” But Frazier still didn’t seem convinced.

It’s obvious that he was just joking around with his comment on Clark. The former NBA star will obviously struggle to hold his own against Clark at this age, but things would have been very different in his prime.

Frazier was part of the 1970 and 1973 championship campaigns for New York.

Clark might not look intimidating with her 6ft, 152 lbs frame and a 6’4 wingspan but underestimating her would be a mistake to say the least.

Clyde: "She doesn't look that formidable. I could stop her."pic.twitter.com/dWRXkvaApE https://t.co/qKUCkh1zCq — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 11, 2024

In her rookie year, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 40 games while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point line.

In addition to her ROTY winning run, she also made it into the WNBA All-Star team, All-WNBA First Team, and All-Rookie Team, along with leading the league in assists. On a much bigger scale, CC brought the world’s attention to the league, something that the WNBA had never experienced before. She broke TV ratings, viewership, and attendance records and became one of the country’s favorite basketball stars.

She is also revered by fellow Indiana basketball stars. Tyrese Haliburton has established a great friendship with the 22-year-old. On the Pacers’ Media Day, he said, “We’re friends, and I think that that’s a cool part. If she wants to talk basketball, we’ll talk basketball. If not, I’m totally fine with that as well. But I think we’ve grown a pretty cool friendship, alongside Connor [Clark’s boyfriend].”

With CC and her boyfriend in attendance for the last Pacers game, the home team registered a dominant win against the visitors. The Pacers won the game 132-121 with the help of Haliburton’s 35 points, two rebounds, and 14 assists.