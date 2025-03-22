“She Let Me Take Her On A Date”: LeBron James Spends Injury Recovery Time With His Daughter Zhuri

The Lakers have been playing without LeBron James for the last seven games. The 40-year-old is dealing with a groin injury and is working on nursing himself back to health. However, LeBron wouldn’t have any complaints about missing out on game action, considering that he’s spending his time with his daughter, Zhuri.

Advertisement

In his absence, the Lakers are 3-4 in seven games. But he’s getting closer to finally making his return to action. The Lakers will play the Bulls tomorrow and LBJ is featured on the injury report with an upgraded status.

LeBron is said to be ‘Questionable’ for the Bulls game. The Lakers have been understaffed lately as Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and more have also sat out games. A few of the injured players are expected to make their return to the floor tomorrow as well. The short break would’ve energized them for the intense postseason coming up.

This injury has allowed LeBron to indulge in activities off NBA hardwood. Making the most of this opportunity, the 40-year-old recently took his daughter Zhuri on a date and like the proud father he is, showcased the events that unfolded on his Instagram story. LBJ posted a clip of him and Zhuri in a car and wrote, “She let me take her on a date! My Princess.”

LeBron James on IG with daughter Zhuri pic.twitter.com/pWB5GKtptp — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) March 22, 2025

LeBron has always been a hands-on father. He is also big on letting them know what they mean to him. In November 2024, when the country was going through a regime change, he posted a picture of himself with Zhuri with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, “HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)



Family time has always been the priority for James. Despite his busy schedule and countless commitments, he makes time to spend with his family. After last year’s playoffs elimination, LBJ was asked by a reporter if he’ll start thinking and preparing for the next season. He said that being around his family is all he has on his mind.

“Nah. I just want to get home to the family, honestly…One of my boys is trying to decide if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. I got another kid that’s playing AU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball and my wife is doing so many great things. So, it’s about family right now,” he responded.

LeBron has been an example of how an athlete can balance the two worlds together. Being a protective father, the well-being of his kids matters the most to him. Even when he recently confronted Stephen A. Smith, which led to a huge uproar in the media, it was to protect his eldest son Bronny James.

Now, LeBron must’ve moved past the controversy as he has an important job at hand, to take the Lakers on a deep playoff run. The time he recently spent with his family and going on a date with Zhuri would’ve certainly helped in rejuvenating him for a grueling competition.