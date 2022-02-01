“Shooting slumps don’t matter to us, man!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson speaks on his incredible dagger against the Nets and why his cold night didn’t matter

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson talks about his dagger against the Brooklyn Nets and what it means to him

Klay Thompson has been looking better than we thought he would. And frankly, as fans of the game, we should consider ourselves absolutely blessed.

After 9 games, the Splash Brother is currently averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He is also shooting 40.6% from the field, 35.4% from three, and 100% from the free-throw line. Sure, the efficiency might be just a tad bit off right now. But as he starts to get his feet under him, we’re sure he’ll start making more shots, even in the toughest situations. In fact, it seems that the man has started making those already.

Prior to their game against the Rockets, the Warriors faced off against the Kyrie Irving-led Nets side. And boy, was it a close one!

Both teams kept hitting shot after shot, and then entered a period of no buckets being made, simply because they were playing such good defense. With less than 2 minutes to go at the time, any shot there would’ve been a big one. And wouldn’t you know it, it was the Captain Haddock lookalike who hit one.

It was a big shot, that helped the Warriors win 106-110. And after the game, Klay commented on what that game-winner meant to him.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Klay Thompson talks about being an off shooting night being no big deal to him anymore

On the game overall, Klay shot just 2 of 8 from deep, just 25%. However, it seems that that still didn’t stop him from winning the Warriors yet another game.

To any other player, that kind of shooting night would sap them of their confidence completely. However, for Klay Thompson, well here is what he said.

Klay on the dagger against the Nets: “I practice that shot every day…I was not shooting the ball well, but for what I’ve been through the last couple of years, a shooting slump, that’s nothing these days. I’m just grateful to shoot it.” pic.twitter.com/kBBy6zch9j — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 31, 2022

It’s the kind of response that shocks you at first. But, once you think about what the Warriors star has been through in the last 2.5 years, his answer only makes more and more sense.

It just makes us happier about the fact that Klay is finally back.

