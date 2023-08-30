“Should Have Got the F*** Out of the Way!”: Kobe Bryant’s ‘Stone-cold’ Reaction to Breaking Lakers Teammate’s Nose Had Paul Geroge Shook

Julius Randle made an appearance on an episode of Podcast P with Paul George about two months ago with a treasure trove of first-hand NBA experiences and stories. After Randle recounted his welcome to the league moment, Paul George gave us a riveting story that had shocked him initially. The story provides a unique insight into the complex mind of the legendary Kobe Bryant. PG went on to narrate the incident that the former Los Angeles Lakers center Roy Hibbert had told him about what happened after Kobe had broken his nose.

Hibbert was traded to the Lakers in 2015 for a second-round draft pick and joined a relatively young team. Kobe was in the penultimate year of his NBA career and nowhere near his prime. The lack of experience, talent, and a winning mindset in the Lakers squad at that time always irked Kobe as he thought he was wasting the last years of his career. Therefore, the Mamba wasn’t always the nicest to his peers at the time.

Paul George recounts how Kobe Bryant reacted to breaking Hibbert’s nose

During Julius Randle’s appearance on the Podcast P episode, Kobe Bryant’s legacy took center stage as Randle reminisced about the Black Mamba as a former teammate. Amidst the stories of Kobe’s tenacity and unmatched work ethic, Paul George shared an unforgettable tale that he had heard from Roy Hibbert.

During a Lakers practice session, Kobe broke Hibbert’s nose with an elbow. The Lakers center, who had been Kobe’s teammate for a year made the rookie error of approaching the superstar expecting at least an apology. In typical Mamba fashion, Bryant had an ice-cold look, which pretty much resembled a death stare. He then proceeded to brush Hibbert off by saying the most outrageous thing.

Here’s PG’s recollection of the incident:

“Roy would tell the story to me about Kob[Kobe Bryant]. Roy Hibbert. And Kob had broke Roy’s nose. You know, Roy was wearing a mask and it came from an elbow from Kob. And it was funny when he was telling me he asked Kob like, ‘Yo Kob!’ When he went to Kobe he was like a little kid…thinking Kob was gonna be like, ‘Yo my bad! Sorry I did that!’ So he was like, ‘Kob, aye yo, you broke my nose man’….. Kobe said, stone faced, ‘You should have got the f*** out of the way then!’”

Paul George and Julius Randle responded to these stories with a mix of laughter, respect, and admiration. George, a player known for his own competitive spirit, understood the mindset that drove Kobe to excellence. He recognized that Kobe’s intensity extended beyond games and directly influenced his teammates’ approach to practice and preparation.

Similarly, Julius Randle’s rookie season with Kobe left a lasting impact on him. The stern lessons and tough love imparted by the Lakers legend shaped Randle’s mentality as a player. The New York Knicks star’s willingness to embrace Kobe’s teachings showcased the enduring influence Kobe had on young athletes.

Kobe’s Halloween ritual

Kobe’s pursuit of excellence extended beyond the court. The five-time NBA Champion’s revelation in an interview in 2019 of his peculiar pre-game ritual of listening to the eerie Halloween theme music particularly piqued the interest of fans and gave us an insight into how the savant hones his craft.

Kobe approached his game like an actor preparing for a role, immersing himself completely in the character of a relentless competitor. The haunting notes of the Halloween theme served as his switch, transforming him into a stone-cold killer on the court.

Kobe’s ritual wasn’t about masking his emotions; it was about embracing an emotionless intensity, free from distractions. He explained that the Halloween theme, linked to the emotionless killer Michael Myers, allowed him to lock himself in a mental cage. For Kobe, this repetitive melody was the key to attaining the unwavering focus needed for peak performance.