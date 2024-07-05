“Shoutout to All 18 of Them!”: Josh Hart Brings Up Brandon Paul While Discussing Chris Paul Joining the Spurs

In his almost two-decade-long NBA career, Chris Paul has always worn a #3 jersey. Despite changing squads repeatedly in the past few years, CP3 has shown a steadfast commitment to the number. Now that he will begin a new saga with the San Antonio Spurs, he is most likely going to rock the same number. However, his #3 jersey has recently kicked in a meme-fest for a specific reason.

When it comes to capitalizing on trendy memes, New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart usually don’t miss out. On a recent edition of their Roommates Show, the two former Villanova teammates had a good laugh after learning about the Brandon Paul-Chris Paul meme galore.

Brandon Paul was a part of the 2017-18 San Antonio Spurs roster, which remains his only year in the NBA. He fetched fewer than ten minutes per game and was waived in July of 2018, which effectively ended his NBA career.

During his brief tenure, Paul wore #3 like Chris Paul. Therefore, memes started circulating on NBA Twitter about Spurs fans, who still have Brandon Paul’s #3 jersey, not needing to buy a Chris Paul #3 jersey. Because both are effectively the same.

On that note, Josh Hart quipped that since Brandon Paul had an obscure NBA career, only a handful of people will have his jersey.

Hart made his remark after Jalen Brunson pointed out, “Seeing CP3 to the Spurs and then seeing the memes about Brandon Paul, whoever kept his jersey.” As Brunson started to laugh, Hart chipped in with, “Whoever kept the jersey, they lit, all 18 of them.”

The duo then couldn’t help but crack up further after Hart’s joke. Even when their pod co-host Matt Hillman switched topics, they couldn’t get over the BP-3 CP-3 meme.

Brunson then hilariously inquired whose jerseys have sold more, Brandon Paul’s or his pal Josh Hart’s. Hart now gladly made fun of himself as well, “I got like 24[jersey sales].”

This exchange sums up the easygoing chemistry between the two athletes who have been friends since their college days. They know each other’s funny bones, with Hart specializing in witty jokes.

After all, this is the duo that made their stern Head Coach Tom Thibodeau show his humorous side too. Their podcast does elicit hilarious reactions from the guests because they are both always willing to light things up even when discussing serious topics.