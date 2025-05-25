Jalen Brunson’s Wife Ali Supported the Knicks With Iconic Fashion Piece in Game 2

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Point guarduard Jalen Brunson has emerged as a superstar since he joined the New York Knicks in 2022. The 2025 Clutch Player of the Year endures plenty of hardships on a game-to-game basis. Between injury and constant pressure to perform, there are so many obstacles to maintaining his mental health. A strong support system goes a long way. Brunson’s wife, Ali Marks, has been there for him, and made a cool gesture in the Knicks’ most recent game with an iconic fashion piece.

Advertisement

The Knicks had their backs against the wall entering Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Indiana Pacers. In Game 1, the team collapsed in the fourth quarter, opening the door for the Pacers to complete a historic comeback to steal home-court advantage.

Ali and the rest of the Knicks fans knew what was on the line. As a result, she did what she could to show her support as loudly as possible. That came by collaboration with the brand Lefty’s Right Mind and stylist Jamie Frankel.

The fashion piece in question is a handcrafted leather jacket from the brand SPRWMN. But the item itself doesn’t announce her allegiance to the Knicks. Lefty’s Right Mind gave her a special touch by personally customizing the item to give her the flair needed for Madison Square Garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEFTY’S RIGHT MIND (@leftysrightmind)

The piece is intended to illustrate artistry and connection. These two aspects are a few of the vital heartbeats of what makes New York such a special city. Ali entrusted Lefty Right Mind to tell her story for Brunson to see.

The blazer features a plethora of words, representing Jalen’s new-found home and the city that embraced him across the outer body of the piece. It is very eye-catching, one-of-a-kind piece and adds to the flare of the outfit. Hopefully, it becomes a consistent sideline outfit, instead of a one-off showing.

While Ali supports Brunson in a more reserved fashion, Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has taken a different approach. Following Indiana’s convincing Game 2 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series, Jones shared a selfie taunting Knicks fans.

“I know that’s right,” Jones captioned in the post to her Instagram story, donning a dress in bright Pacers yellow. The all caps caption matched the outfit, which popped right out of the screen.

Similar to the different play styles of their husbands on the court, Ali and Jade are both finding ways to support in ways true to them. It isn’t looking the best for the Knicks in this series currently. However, that won’t stop Ali from supporting the team to the very end.