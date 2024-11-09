“Showed Kiyan Anthony Snapchat Filters”: Jimmy Fallon Once Got Called Out by Carmelo Anthony for ‘Bad Parenting’

As a part of the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony saw many famous faces sitting courtside when running down the court at Madison Square Garden. The host of ‘The Tonight Show‘, Jimmy Fallon, once got the opportunity to sit courtside for a Knicks game with Melo’s son, Kiyan Anthony. The time Fallon spent with the 9-year-old Kiyan was a great bonding experience for Jimmy.

Advertisement

But Melo wasn’t happy about it at all.

An old clip of The Tonight Show from eight years ago resurfaced recently, where Fallon can be seen talking about his bonding experience with Kiyan to an unimpressed Melo.

Fallon said, “We were having fun, I showed him some Snapchat filters, cos he didn’t know about the filters.” Melo replied instantly, “That’s bad parenting.” The crowd erupted into laughter.

It was hard to tell if Anthony was joking or was serious about the filters being a bad idea. In his 2016 appearance on Fallon’s show, Melo spoke about how his son Kiyan was a huge fan of Fallon. Fallon said in response that he loves Kiyan as well because of how nice and polite he is.

The veteran late night host seemed to indicate with his compliments that Carmelo had done a great job at parenting Kiyan, even if the latter accused him of bad parenting.

He also recalled an incident from another game, where he was sitting further back down the courtside seats, and heard someone calling his name. He turned around to see Kiyan, and immediately smiled and waved back at him.

Fallon and Kiyan’s friendship is an adorable one and has been developing for a long time. Growing up with his father playing for the Knicks, Kiyan was always courtside at MSG and met a lot of celebrities that way.

In fact, he grew so close to Fallon that he even nabbed the comedian’s snacks at a game once!

Kiyan Anthony: popcorn thief

With Melo appearing on The Tonight Show again last night, one conversation he had with Fallon eventually landed on Kiyan’s upcoming college career. The youngster is yet to announce which college team he’ll be joining, but Fallon took the moment to share an anecdote from when he was 5 years old.

He said,

“I know your son, I used to see Ki at Knicks games. He was probably 5 years old, and he took my popcorn! And I was like, ‘this little kid man!’ and he was so cute and everyone loved him.”

Fallon also used the time to confirm a rumor that has been circulating about the 17-year-old’s college decision. As confirmed by his father yesterday, Kiyan will be announcing which college he’s committing to next week, on Carmelo’s ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ podcast.