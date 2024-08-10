‘Sh*t Talker’ Charles Barkley Gets Called Out In Golf By Chandler Parsons

Ever since Charles Barkley’s time with TNT on Inside the NBA, the world is well aware of Sir Charles being a roaster on national television, taking shots at his co-hosts. However, when the cameras are down, that is when the real trash-talking takes place. Like many NBA legends, even he is an avid golf enthusiast.

Throughout his NBA career and beyond, Barkley has frequently enjoyed time on the golf course with fellow icons like Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. And known to exchange a few phrases with MJ and others on the course, Barkley seems to have a new target in mind. Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers legend was called out by Chandler Parsons for talking trash while on the green.

Parsons was asked about his opinion about Barkley’s new golf swing while teeing off. Barkley, who had a certain jerk in his swing earlier, seems to have undergone some changes in his technique and this is what Parsons had to say about it.

“Ooooooh… He’s been talking a lot of sh*t. And I told him, whatever he wants to play—Told him I was playing E-9 today. He said he wants two aside. I don’t know if I want to give him all that!… He already fixed the Yips. I haven’t seen his swing though, but—I’d love to play him. He’s awesome.”

Now that Barkley has been able to fix that jerk he had in his swing, he is out on the green calling out Parsons and even Lakers guard, Austin Reaves. While teeing off, Sir Charles had a peculiar pause between the moment he swung his club to the point of impact with the golf ball.

However, now it seems as if that unnatural jerk or pause that he had, is now eliminated. And though it might’ve taken Barkley more than 35 years to finally fix that hesitation in his swing, he has now finally been able to fix his form which has drastically improved his performance on the green.

Earlier this month week, the 76ers legend had a great performance on the golf course. Competing in the Celebrity golf tournament, Barkley was all smiles and praises for how much he has been able to improve. Currently, he is ahead of NBA icons like Vince Carter and Blake Griffin, aiming to put Kyle Lowry behind him as well.

The 11-time All-Star seems to be getting a bit too overconfident though. After seeing how much his game has improved on the green, Barkley may have gotten a step ahead of himself, calling out Golden State Warriors guard, Stephen Curry.

“Steph Curry, you a coward. You are ducking me. You actually think—You thought you knew I was going to beat you this year. You thought you were going to scapegoat because you’re going to the Olympics? What kind of weak excuse is that? You’re going to the Olympics. You’re ducking me, Steph Curry. You a coward.”

Given that The Chef is currently representing the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Barkley felt it was the right time to poke a bit of fun and also talk a bit of trash, given that Curry wasn’t there to respond. However, there isn’t any animosity between the two, and are still great friends.