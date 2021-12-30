“Sh*t when I looked up, I was like ‘god damn’”: Marcus Morris was in disbelief Jaylen Brown and co. shot 4 of 42 from 3

Marcus Morris and the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed a good win over the Boston Celtics, one in which their defense really paved the way for victory.

The Clippers and Celtics have both been middling teams this year, dealing with injuries and disappointing play. Kawhi Leonard’s injury in particular has been devastating as Paul George now has to carry the load on offense.

Against the Celtics, however, they didn’t need much out of their offense as the defense limited Boston to just 82 points on the night. Jaylen Brown (30) and Robert Williams (16) were the only Celtics to score in double digits today in a 91-82 loss. Paul George was out for LA while Jayson Tatum didn’t play for the Celtics.

Marcus Morris couldn’t believe how poorly the Celtics shot the ball

While the Clippers did play incredible defense, the Celtics also simply missed shots. When it was all said and done, they finished the night shooting 35/101 from the field (34.7%) and an incredibly unspectacular 4/42 (9.5%) from three.

It doesn’t get much worse than that. Jaylen Brown who scored 30 points, did so very inefficiently. He shot 13/36 (36.1%) from the field and 1/13 from three (1.69%). Even Marcus Morris from the Clippers couldn’t believe the Celtics shot that poorly from three.

“Shit, when I looked up, I was like ‘god damn.’ A lot of them was open too,” he said. “No knock to them, but shit, I would’ve never missed that many wide open. That’s all I can say.”

Morris finished the day with a double double, scoring 23 points and hauling in 10 boards.

Both the Celtics and Clippers have tough paths ahead of them to the playoffs. The Celtics are currently 10th in the East, never looking like a true playoff contender this year despite the successes of the past few seasons. LA has to deal with an injury to their best player, but they still stand at 6th in the West so far.

