Basketball

“If Jeff Hornacek put me in more, I’d be at 12K points right now”: Devin Booker takes shots at his former Suns coach after reaching a career milestone in win against OKC Thunder

"If Jeff Hornacek put me in more, I'd be at 12K points right now": Devin Booker takes shots at his former Suns coach after reaching a career milestone in win against OKC Thunder
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Devin Booker has truly been a sensational talent his entire career”: NBA Twitter congratulate the Suns' guard for joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and others as the 7th-youngest player to score 10K points
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If Jeff Hornacek put me in more, I'd be at 12K points right now": Devin Booker takes shots at his former Suns coach after reaching a career milestone in win against OKC Thunder
“If Jeff Hornacek put me in more, I’d be at 12K points right now”: Devin Booker takes shots at his former Suns coach after reaching a career milestone in win against OKC Thunder

Phoenix Suns blew out Oklahoma City Thunder last night while Devin Booker became the 7th…