“Shut up!!!”: Draymond Green just had two words for a Tweeter who told him to ‘Focus on Warriors series’ rather than enjoying Celtics game

Draymond Green is one of the most vocal and social guys in the NBA, he loves to put his opinion forward whether anyone likes it or not.

Everyone in the basketball world knows that Draymond Green loves to communicate. Be it on the court where he has been running his mouth, which basically runs everything for the Golden State Warriors on both ends of the floor.

But the man has also tried his hands speaking off the court in recent years, starting his podcast channel on YouTube. That resulted in him becoming a part of professional media with Turner Sports and doing a part-time gig with the Inside the NBA crew.

His insights on the game, to listen to him speaking out his brilliant mind is just indescribable for most basketball fans. But some people just cannot put it up with anything good, they’ve got to tell the world how miserable their lives are sitting behind a computer criticizing anything and everything.

Also read: “Ja Morant in Game 1 attempted more Free Throws than Stephen Curry did in the whole 2018 WCF!”: Grizzlies’ All-Star had more FTs in one game than Warriors’ superstar did in 7 games against the Rockets

Draymond Green Shuts Up a fan by saying literally that

After dismantling Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets on Saturday with a typical Draymond Green game, in which he had 12 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks, the Warriors point-forward was enjoying the Sunday night games. That’s when one of that internet zombies decided to go off on the 3x NBA champ.

Focus on your series… it’s the playoffs! — real1720 🇵🇸 (@Justdiscourse) April 17, 2022

And Green, being Green, let him know his place by hilariously shutting him up right where he’s at.

Every so often, it’s difficult to understand how important being away from the game is for a professional athlete. We cannot expect fans and especially those who haven’t played anything in their lives to get why the professional athletes these days are so into social media.

Also read: “Ja Morant in Game 1 attempted more Free Throws than Stephen Curry did in the whole 2018 WCF!”: Grizzlies’ All-Star had more FTs in one game than Warriors’ superstar did in 7 games against the Rockets

It’s an escape for them to not get weary of the intense repetitive schedule they go through including the practices almost every day of the year. And if anyone has a problem with whatever a person has to do with their life, they must be shown their place at that very moment.

Professional athletes, how much ever involved they are with us in our everyday lives, are allowed to have a personal life themselves, and it’s our duty to give them their space.