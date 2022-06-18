“Luka Doncic can’t jump over a dollar but his skill level is off the charts”: Tracy McGrady reveals why Slovenian native is the next big thing

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady believes Luka Doncic is the next big thing in the NBA, attributing it to the Slovenian superstar’s one-of-a-kind skill set.

While the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the league, the 2022 playoffs saw the emergence of a superstar in Luka Doncic, who could very well be the future face of the NBA. The Mavericks guard led from the front, being the sole offensive engine of his team on most nights.

Only 4-years into the league, Luka has his name mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson. At the mere age of 23, Luka is an all-time top leader in triple-doubles. The former ROTY is a delight for every NBA statistician.

Luka Dončić recorded his 3rd straight postseason averaging 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Dončić and Michael Jordan are the only players in NBA history to have 3 or more consecutive 30-5-5 postseasons (MJ did it 5 straight from 1989-93). pic.twitter.com/56PaHBUcUH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2022

An @ESPNStatsInfo look at Luka Doncic’s playoff track record: pic.twitter.com/lIBmWD4Q54 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 27, 2022

Having suffered back-to-back first-round eliminations in the last two years, Luka has finally managed to get past the hump this year. The Mavs guard not only defeated the Jazz but surprised everyone by eliminating the first-seed Phoenix Suns in the semi-finals.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Tracy McGrady revealed why he saw Luka Magic as the future of the NBA.

“Luka is pretty damn good”: Tracy McGrady.

It won’t be wrong to say that a new superstar has arrived in the NBA, with origins from Slovenia. Luka’s performance in the recent playoffs was nothing short of sensational. The former EuroLeague MVP averaged 31.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG in his 3rd postseason appearance.

While the Nets getting swept 4-0 in the playoffs was one shocker, the other nominee belonged to the first-seeded Suns being eliminated at home by Luka and co. As the Mavs guard continues to frame his name amongst the all-time greats, Tracy McGrady had the following to say about him recently.

When asked which younger player do you look at in the NBA and say that’s the next, T-Mac had the following response.

“Luka is pretty damn good. I love watching Luka because Luka is not the fastest, he’s not the quickest, he can’t jump over a dollar but skill-wise, his skill level is off the charts, he knows how to control the pace of the game, he knows how to create space and get his shot off anybody whether it’s somebody that’s bigger-stronger, quicker than him. He just knows how to play the game and control the pace.”

McGrady’s words should be a great boost for Luka, considering how the former is regarded as one the elite scorers the league has ever seen. Meanwhile, the recent addition of big man Christain Wood may just be the perfect ammunition Luka needs to get to the next step.

