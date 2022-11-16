“Shutting Down Kobe Bryant Was Harder Than LeBron James & Michael Jordan!”: Grant Hill Ranked Lakers Legend Over GOAT Candidates

Kobe Bryant is undoubtedly one of the hardest-working players in the history of the NBA. His five NBA Championships are the result of the same.

This mentality and desire to win put him against many tough opponents. Nevertheless, he overcame each one as only the Black Mamba could.

Even when the players guarding him knew what he would do, he was unstoppable. Just ask Grant Hill, who claims Kobe is the toughest player he has ever faced. Grant Hill is among the few players who has played against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. While sitting with Matt Barnes, he ranked playing against each of them.

Grant Hill claims Kobe Bryant was harder to face than both Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Throughout his career, Grant Hill has faced plenty of top-notch opponents. Having played for the Pistons, Magic, Suns, and Clippers, it is no surprise.

Perhaps three of the best players he has ever faced, are constantly brought up in the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James. However, only one player gets the honor of being the toughest player he has ever faced, and that’s the Black Mamba.

Appearing on the All the Smoke podcast, Hill described what it was like guarding Kobe when he was with the Suns. He spoke about how he was able to predict the Mamba’s moves and took pride in it, but he couldn’t stop him.

Granted, Hill never really had the task of guarding MJ and was pretty much on his final legs when he faced LeBron. Yet, it still says a lot seeing as he witnessed all three players’ greatness.

Kobe’s relentless desire to win and be the best is what made him such a tough opponent

The Mamba Mentality is a term synonymous with Kobe Bryant. After all, the term was coined thanks to him. His strong desire to win made him the best, and all the hard work he put in to become the best made him a tough opponent.

The general rule of Life. Your Value increases the more you work. Do not be lazy. If you want it . Work for it.#mambamentality #mamba pic.twitter.com/4Qr7GQoGh8 — ALASIRI MOTORS 🇰🇪 (@alasirimotors) November 15, 2022

It is a mentality that has inspired many modern-day superstars and will likely continue to do so for a long time.

