“Significant Talent Downgrade”: Warriors Insider Evaluates Potential Heat Sign-and-Trade for Jonathan Kuminga

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a few questions to answer this NBA offseason. Their season didn’t end the way they would’ve liked, following a second-round elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. To make matters worse, Golden State has to deal with Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation. There may be different avenues that could benefit the Warriors, including a reunion with a former beloved fan favorite.

Kuminga’s tenure with the Warriors has been a rollercoaster of emotions. He went from wanting out to becoming an imperative piece to their success, to falling out of the rotation once again. Regardless, his talent is undeniable.

Considering how old the Warriors’ core is, Kuminga’s youth gives Golden State hope for the future. Unfortunately, his timeline and the team’s timeline don’t seem to be on the same page. Now that he’s approaching restricted free agency, the front office will have a difficult decision to make.

The Warriors will be able to match any offer Kuminga receives. The problem lies with the potential contract he could sign. NBA cap expert Bobby Marks expects Kuminga to receive a deal in the ballpark of $81 million for three years.

As things stand, most teams don’t have the cap space to sign Kuminga outright. Most scenarios would involve a sign-and-trade for the 6-foot-8 forward to land a new home. Warriors analyst Matt Kolsky suggests the Miami Heat as a viable option to appease both teams.

“With all due respect to the wonderful two-way Wiggs, [Jonathan Kuminga] and [Moses Moody] for [Andrew Wiggins] is a significant talent downgrade,” Kolsky said.

Miami has been one of the few teams with interest in Kuminga. One of the avenues they can make a deal work is by sending Wiggins back to Golden State for Kuminga. Although it’s a guarantee that Wiggins will fit with this Warriors roster, they will be mortgaging their future to compete now.

Unfortunately, Moody would have to be included in a deal to make the money work. Adding a player such as Wiggins would certainly bolster the team’s defense. Nonetheless, it won’t solve their problem at the center position.

If the Warriors are so keen on trading Kuminga, those efforts should be put in acquiring a competent big man. The Timberwolves series was a perfect example of what a lack of big man depth will do come playoff time. Quentin Post has been greater than expected, but he isn’t what the team needs to truly be a title contender.

All these questions will have answers once free agency officially begins on July 6. Only time will tell if Kuminga has played his final game with the Warriors or not.