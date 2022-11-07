Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Hawks? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2021 Finals MVP  

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are cruising right now, they hold a superb 9-0 record and are the best team by a long shot. But as the schedule tightens, the lack of important pieces is starting to show just that little bit more.

The Milwaukee team is firing on all cylinders and there is nothing the rest of the NBA can do to stop them. Giannis is playing at an MVP level this year. Averaging well above 32 points, 12 boards, and 5 assists. However, they face an Atlanta Hawks team with two guards who are on fire.

The Bucks will be hoping their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is fit and raring to go. He missed the last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to knee soreness and fans are wondering whether he will be coming back to the starting lineup soon.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks Release injury report ahead of road trip

Ahead of a road trip to Atlanta, Milwaukee Bucks have released their injury report. And Giannis is listed as probable. The 2021 Finals MVP might have recovered from the left knee soreness and the rest would have helped.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Monday’s game in Atlanta. OUT:

Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green Questionable:

Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion protocol) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 6, 2022

Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles remain out. The Bucks will be in no rush to bring them back after seeing how their team is playing. Will they go on to hit 10-0 or will they finally fall against Trae Young and the Hawks?

