“Since You Took Your Shirt Off, I’ll Give You That Extra 10”: Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Charles Barkley’s Comments From The Dunk King

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal posted a video on his Instagram that doesn’t paint Charles Barkley in the best of light. An old video had Shaq, Barkley, and Kenny Smith all on The Dunk King. The trio were judging the dunks performed by contestants, and Barkley ended up saying something quite suspicious, leading O’Neal to point it out.

Shaq uploaded the video on his IG Stories and he captioned it, “Charles Barkley said what?!”

The video is from 2016 when TNT had the two Hall of Famers as judges on The Dunk King. The participant ended up pulling off a reverse dunk while jumping over a car. The contestant, Myree Bowden warmed up before performing his dunk. Wearing a cut-sleeve shirt, Bowden did a couple of push-ups before taking his shirt off. 

The Big Aristotle gave the contestant a score of 99 out of 100. Sir Charles first gave the dunk a 90 score out of 100. But he soon added 10 more points and said, 

“I was gonna give you a 90. But Since you took your shirt off, I’ll give you that extra 10.”

Now, what’s suspicious about the whole ordeal is Barkley’s comments. For a grown man to grade somebody’s dunk and add 10 more points solely based on him taking his shirt off seemed quite odd.

And Shaq made sure to highlight it on his IG Stories about 8 years after the episode aired on television. Let’s see if Sir Charles comes up with an explanation or a response to Shaq dragging him through the mud.

