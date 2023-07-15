“Sixers Should Trade James Harden!”: Months After ‘Mental Block’ Analogy, Charles Barkley Believes $35,640,000 Move Will Help Joel Embiid

James Harden had shown the Philadelphia 76ers that he is committed to the franchise in the past season. He even took a pay cut last season to help the Philly side sign better players. This summer, Harden opted for his $35,640,000 player option, but still requested the franchise for a trade. Having spoken critically of the 76ers duo previously, Charles Barkley was recently asked about the Beard’s lack of market options. In response, the veteran analyst dished out some harsh reality check for Harden and the 76ers.

Advertisement

Earlier, Barkley had theorized that the former Rockets star may have a mental block that chimed in every time Joel Embiid was on the floor. The Chuckster recently gave his verdict on the duo after being critical of them for a while.

Charles Barkley reveals his opinion on James Harden and what the 76ers need to do with him

Charles Barkley has never been the type of person to just hope for the best. And the Harden-76ers situation is no different. Despite being on vacation at the moment, ‘the Chuckster’ agreed to do an interview with ESPN. And when he was asked about the situation, here is what he said, as seen in the ESPN video below.

Advertisement

“Well, I personally think the Sixers need to move on. I think it’s time for them to maximize Maxey and Embiid. I think they should trade James Harden. That’s my personal opinion. I don’t know what the market is, but I think it’s time they make Maxey the guy on the Sixers to go with Joel Embiid.”

That is not an answer open to interpretation. Barkley, much like many 76ers fans, has given up on James Harden. And admittedly, there is one place the 2018 MVP could be going to very soon.

The LA Clippers are in hot pursuit of Harden

Speaking of teams that can’t seem to perform as per expectations in the postseason, the LA Clippers have been making waves this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been rumored to be open to the idea of Harden joining them. And as per the New York Post, ‘the Beard’ is determined to be traded to the Clippers too. From what all the signs indicate, James Harden could be wearing an LA Clippers jersey at the start of the season.