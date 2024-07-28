Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James of Misleading Fans Into Thinking He Is the Greatest Player of All Time

The rocky relationship between Skip Bayless and LeBron James has taken another downturn. The NBA analyst has extended his accusations against the 4x champion, with deceptiveness being the latest. The 72-year-old has called out the Los Angeles Lakers star for tricking fans into believing he was the greatest ever, raising eyebrows within the NBA community.

The analyst stirred drama on The Skip Bayless Show, claiming that James joined Team USA to mislead the viewers. He believed that the 20x All-Star only desired to surpass Michael Jordan’s Olympic gold medal tally by leading an already tournament-favorite nation to victory. Bayless argued that it would give fans another reason to consider James the best, declaring,

“LeBron James will seize upon every single opportunity to blind you into thinking he is the greatest basketball player who ever lived… He is leaping aboard the most deeply talented Team USA ever… So that he can ‘lead’ the prohibited favorite to gold, which would give him one more gold medal than Michael Jordan won and would give the billions of blind witnesses bogus reason to say, ‘See, he is the GOAT'”.

Amidst these dubious claims, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to state that Team USA wanted James on the roster more than the other way around. Following the nation’s humiliating exit from the 2023 FIBA World Cup, they aimed to assemble a star-studded roster for this Olympics. As a result, the Akron-born star’s arrival and seal of approval in leading the team were crucial in building this squad.

At the same time, adding to Bayless’ point, James did have a significant interest in filling this role. That said, the 4x MVP has lived up to these responsibilities ever since. For instance, he played a key role in helping the management assemble the roster. Additionally, King James performed well during the recent exhibition games, earning fans’ trust with his leadership.

Yet, Bayless deliberately chose to ignore these factors while making his claims. Instead, he speculated an ulterior motive for James, unprecedentedly bringing Jordan into the picture. This pointed to the irony behind the NBA analyst’s accusations as he continued to find ways to pull the Lakers talisman down.

Bayless also disregarded James’ heroics

James made headlines last week with his remarkable performances for Team USA. First, against South Sudan, he secured a one-point victory with a driving layup in the final moments. Following this, the 39-year-old dominated the fourth quarter against Germany to lead his team to victory.

Despite these performances, Bayless refused to acknowledge King James. Downplaying these exhibition games as friendlies, he indirectly questioned the superstar’s ability to replicate this form in the Olympics. Expressing his stance on UNDISPUTED, he mentioned,

“These are practice games, these don’t count. These are exhibitions, these are what the internationals call ‘friendlies’. It’s just practise, and I tweeted at the end of the game yesterday, LeBron James is the King of Practice Games”.

“LeBron James is the king of practice games.”@RealSkipBayless on the King’s clutchness in Olympic exhibition games pic.twitter.com/8sSE8JwqXv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 23, 2024

Looks like Bayless is unlikely to change his beliefs about James anytime soon. On top of this, his recent comments suggested how he would disregard the NBA star’s contributions even if he led Team USA to gold. As a result, it remains tough to justify the analyst’s claims, further devaluing his words over time.