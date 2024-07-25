Skip Bayless Acknowledges Being the Most Hated Person in Sports Media, NFL Legend Blames His Hate Aimed at LeBron James

USA forward Lebron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless is leaving FS1 soon. The 72-year-old analyst is set to call it a day on his stint as host of Undisputed after eight years. He hasn’t announced his intention to join another network, suggesting that he might be retiring. With his career as one of the most controversial voices in sports media nearing its end, he is seemingly becoming self-aware. Bayless even admitted that he might be the most despised voice on TV.

In a recent episode of Undisputed, the panel discussed Joel Embiid’s comment about him being the most hated player in the NBA. The controversial analyst empathized with the 76ers superstar and pivoted the conversation toward himself. Bayless said,

“The final irony to this discussion is somebody sitting at this table is the most hated man in all of sports media, but I don’t know who that is.”

While he was trying to play it off by stating that he doesn’t understand where the hate stems from, his co-host Keyshawn Johnson reminded him that it’s largely because of illogical hate for LeBron James. The former NFL star said,

“I can see why. Because you hate on LeBron, you hate on Dak Prescott. You act like there isn’t another basketball player to walk the face of the earth, other than Michael Jordan.”

While Keyshawn called out Bayless’ for incessantly bashing the Lakers superstar, the 72-year-old stood his ground, stating that he dislikes the four-time NBA champion “for all the right reasons.” The veteran analyst has been a noted critic of the forward seemingly since the day he entered the league.

He not only rubbished the idea that James had usurped Michael Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history but also claimed that he isn’t even among the top five. Bayless attempts to go viral with his hot takes often backfire, but a comment about Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott tarnished his reputation in the eyes of many fans.

The analyst has been a noted critic of the quarterback for years but made bizarre comments about him when he opened up about his anxiety and depression. Prescott spoke about going through a dark phase as his mother was battling colon cancer, his brother had committed suicide, and then the coronavirus global pandemic left him stranded in the confines of his house.

While most fans, analysts, and former players lauded him for baring his soul, Bayless claimed it was an error. He said,

“If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

The analyst was trashed on social media for his insensitive remarks but never backtracked or apologized. His attempts to be a contrarian to go viral make him look bad. However, he has always been oblivious to the hate, until now.