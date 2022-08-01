Skip Bayless cold-heartedly attacks 6’9” LeBron James for not posting a social media post about Bill Russell’s passing

Skip Bayless analyzes every little decision LeBron James makes on and off the court. This time, the “UNDISPUTED” analyst took it a bit too far.

Skip Bayless is known for being the biggest LeBron James hater. In fact, some would even argue that the “UNDISPUTED” has built his career by bashing “The King”.

Ever since LeBron set foot into the league, Bayless has been psychoanalyzing each and every move he has made on and off the court. No matter how great the achievement, Skip always found a way to belittle LBJ in some or the other way.

Also Read: 6’10” Bill Russell’s epitaph should come out of Pepsi and Kyrie Irving’s $5 million “Uncle Drew” ad

This time, the 70-year-old analyst took the criticisms to a different level. A level no one believed Skip could fall down to.

“I’m not sure LeBron James posted anything about Bill Russell”: Skip Bayless

Yesterday, we learned about the tragic news of the legend Bill Russell’s passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

The majority of the NBA fraternity dedicated several social media posts to late Boston Celtics legend. However, Skip Bayless pointed out and attacked the Lakers superstar for not doing so.

In a pretty cold-heartedly manner, Bayless said:

“So, Jeanie retweets the video and audio of Kobe talking about Mr. Russell’s passing, well not about his passing but about him and what he conveyed to Kobe. And what surprised me was, and correct me if I’m wrong, I’m not sure LeBron posted anything. And I’m surprised by that.”

Skip further went on to make questionable statements when he said that Lakers owner Jeannie Buss should’ve retweeted a video of LeBron talking about Bill instead of Kobe’s. Why so? As James was “the face of her franchise”.

Insightful comments by #24 https://t.co/XVtmAtxJiP — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

“This could’ve been a nice moment where Jeanie could’ve retweeted what LeBron said because he’s now the face of her franchise.”

Only Skip can make this about LeBron 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SKy9IDobkI — Buttcrack Sports ® (@ButtCrackSports) August 1, 2022

Also Read: Bill Russell asked Tim Duncan to be a pallbearer at his funeral, much like he was asked by Jackie Robinson’s wife