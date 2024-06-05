Skip Bayless Declares Kyrie Irving’s Handles Better Than Allen Iverson

While Allen Iverson is one of the best ball handlers the league has ever seen, Kyrie Irving has made a strong case for himself, especially after his postseason performance. On his Mind the Game Pod, even LeBron James was in awe of his former teammate’s skillset, confessing that he regrets not lacing up with Irving for the same team. And now, Skip Bayless took the conversation a notch higher by claiming that Uncle Drew has a superior handle over the great Allen Iverson.

Advertisement

On the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, Bayless accepted that he agreed with everything LBJ said about Kyrie. He said, “When LeBron speaks about this, I listen. Because he still has the highest IQ in basketball today and one of the highest ever.”

The King and Skip rarely see eye to eye on something, but that’s the magic of Kyrie Irving. He attracts unanimous praise. The analyst then explained what makes the Mavs star such a special player. He said,

“Kyrie has a handle that even AI did not have, to me, and it’s close but Kyrie’s handles is spectacular, off the charts, never seen before.”

Bayless believes that Kai’s fluidity is a gift and in that aspect, he’s the best we’ve ever seen. Stating that height becomes the difference maker between Kyrie and AI, he said, “Inch for inch, Kyrie is the most gifted player I’ve ever seen.”

“Inch for inch, Kyrie is the most gifted player I’ve ever seen.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kliCuNrswC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 5, 2024

This doesn’t mean that Bayless doesn’t appreciate AI’s genius. He said that as great as Iverson was, the 6’2″ guard could make shots that most players wouldn’t even think of.

On top of that, Kyrie has the added advantage of switching hands based on the kind of defense he is tackling. Looking at the things he has done for the Mavs in the playoffs, it’s understandable why Bayless and LeBron have come together to praise the 32-year-old.

LeBron James regrets not being Kyrie Irving’s teammate

LeBron and Kyrie have already made history with the 2016 NBA Championship win. However, after witnessing his recent stint with the Mavericks, LeBron thinks it’d have been better to still have Kyrie as his teammate,

“Sittin’ here, watchin’ it, I’m playing like so fu**in’ happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be, and at the same time, I’m so fu**in’ mad that I am not his running mate anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod)

While LBJ is left with a wish that’ll probably remain unfulfilled now, Bayless, on the other hand, is over the moon with his praise for the 32-year-old. Continuing with his AI-Kyrie comparisons, he posted,

“Kyrie has a handle AI did not have. Creating the shot, figuring it out on the fly. I’ve never seen that at 6’2.” The 2024 postseason has really turned Uncle Drew into the most revered player in the league. While some would see it as a change, Kyrie fans know that this respect was long overdue.