Skip Bayless Gives the Lakers “A Shot to Win the West” Despite Bronny James’ “Not Too Impressive” Debut

Skip Bayless had his eyes on the Lakers’ first preseason matchup as the LA side fell 107-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota’s youngsters overwhelmed the Purple and Gold, with three Wolves players coming off the bench to score 20. Despite Bronny’s underwhelming showing, Bayless seems to have spotted some promise in the Lakers’ showing tonight.

The 72-year-old took to X to share his thoughts, giving LeBron James’ side a rather high ceiling for their 2024-25 campaign. He did qualify his statement by touching on the roster’s availability. But if the Lakers stay healthy, Bayless believes they can finish at the top of the conference.

“If this Laker team could get and stay healthy, it could be very good. I’d give it a shot to win the West, though Dallas should be the favorite,” the former Fox analyst wrote.

Dalton Knecht and Austin Reaves both poured in 16 points in the pre-season opener, the highest mark on their team. Bayless pointed to the Lakers’ rookie leading scorer as a potential difference maker.