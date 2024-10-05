Skip Bayless Gives the Lakers “A Shot to Win the West” Despite Bronny James’ “Not Too Impressive” Debut

Skip Bayless had his eyes on the Lakers’ first preseason matchup as the LA side fell 107-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota’s youngsters overwhelmed the Purple and Gold, with three Wolves players coming off the bench to score 20. Despite Bronny’s underwhelming showing, Bayless seems to have spotted some promise in the Lakers’ showing tonight.
The 72-year-old took to X to share his thoughts, giving LeBron James’ side a rather high ceiling for their 2024-25 campaign. He did qualify his statement by touching on the roster’s availability. But if the Lakers stay healthy, Bayless believes they can finish at the top of the conference.
“If this Laker team could get and stay healthy, it could be very good. I’d give it a shot to win the West, though Dallas should be the favorite,” the former Fox analyst wrote.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2024
Knecht was favored coming into the 2024 Draft as one of the best 3-point shooters available, having attempted 6.5 shots per game from deep in his last NCAA season with 39.7% shooting. The Lakers only landed Knecht with the 17th pick because he played four years of college basketball.
The rook is the perfect pick for the Purple and Gold at this juncture. Bayless touched on how game-ready the SEC Player of the Year looked yesterday.
Dalton Knecht will immediately help the Lakers. Fearlessly relentlessly confident he can score every time he touches the basketball,” Skip wrote.
Unfortunately, Bayless was not as excited by the other rookie in LA as Bronny James ended his debut with just 1 of his 6 shot attempts finding the bottom of the net. He commented, “First burst of Bronny wasn’t too impressive…but I’m waiting for him to play with dad.”
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were not in the Lakers’ rotation yesterday and Bayless believes that playing alongside his father might help Bronny get to his spots. That may bring out a different side of the guard.
Despite the underwhelming debut, the 19-year-old did show flashes of brilliance in the game. Bronny played with tenacity in his 16 minutes on the court, racking up three blocks despite his height. This could help him earn some minutes during the regular season as a perimeter stopper.
We now find ourselves in the same boat as Bayless, waiting to see how Bronny plays with the playmaking of his father, LeBron James.