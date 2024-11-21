Skip Bayless Praises Caitlin Clark For Rejecting $1 Million Offer “After All the Jealousy and Resentment She Felt Last Season”

The Unrivaled League has recruited stars across the WNBA for its inaugural season except for what some believe is the biggest name in women’s basketball, Caitlin Clark. The reigning Rookie of the Year reportedly turned down a contract worth more than $1 million to participate in the league. Many fans are disappointed in Clark’s decision but NBA analyst, Skip Bayless, instead chose to praise the Fever star for her bold decision.

Clark transcended women’s basketball and the WNBA in her rookie season. She transformed the Fever from a perennial lottery team to their first playoff appearance since 2016. She broke multiple rookie and WNBA records amidst her onslaught against the competition.

But despite the push her presence provided the league, Clark’s season was also filled with tumultuous statements and feuds. While her ascension as one of the biggest stars in WNBA history was met with resistance and criticism from former legends, she also faced the brunt of criticism from fans and active players.

Though she wasn’t the only one to be in the midst of this storm, Angel Reese too had to deal with a lot, Clark’s season was in no way easy, especially away from the court.

Bayless, a controversial figure in the industry, took to X to applaud Clark for her standing up to the “jealousy and resentment” to avoid Unrivaled. He said,

“Good for Caitlin Clark not playing in this new 3-on-3 league. After all the jealousy and resentment she felt last season – all the cheap shots and bullying attempts – she made a late-season run at MVP. SHE’S the reason WNBA popularity exploded last season. She doesn’t need 3-on-3.”

Many figures such as Sheryl Swoopes have been accused of publically downplaying Clark’s achievements. This is perhaps one of the examples of the jealousy and resentment that Bayless is referring to.

Although Bayless claims Clark declined Unrivaled’s offer to join out of the treatment she faced in her rookie season, there hasn’t been an official reason for her refusal. In less than 12 months, Clark endured a full NCAA season with Iowa and a full WNBA season. Her decision to decline the offer to join Unrivaled could very well be to prioritize recovery for the 2025 WNBA season.

Unrivaled is set to start its season in 2025

The Unrivaled League will likely change the scenery of women’s basketball in the US. While players in the past would travel overseas to play and earn money in the offseason, Unrivaled is expected to offer an alternate.

Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league aspires to carve its own identity within the major sports leagues. Unrivaled features a 3-on-3 playing format, which is different from the traditional 5-on-5 format of professional basketball.

Striking out on Clark forces the league to pivot to fill their remaining final two roster spots. Once those spots are filled the league will consist of 36 players spread across six teams. The confirmed players who will participate are:

Stefanie Dolson

Kate Martin

Kayla McBride

Kelsey Plum

Alyssa Thomas

Courtney Williams

Shakira Austin

Natasha Cloud

Napheesa Collier

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Allisha Gray

DiJonai Carrington

Aaliyah Edwards

Rickea Jackson

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Brittney Griner

Tiffany Hayes

Marina Mabrey

Satou Sabally

Jackie Young

Kahleah Cooper

Chelsea Gray

Lexie Hull

Angel Reese

Azura Stevens

Brittney Sykes

Aliyah Boston

Rae Burrell

Jordin Canada

Dearica Hamby

Rhyne Howard

Arike Ogunbowale

Unrivaled’s first game will be on January 17, 2025, at 7 PM ET. and the game will be nationally televised on TNT.