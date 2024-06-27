mobile app bar

Skip Bayless Refuses to Recognise the Knicks as a Threat to the Celtics Despite Mikal Bridges’ Trade

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Skip Bayless Refuses to Recognise the Knicks as a Threat to the Celtics Despite Mikal Bridges Trade

Credits: IMAGO and USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks just pulled off a trade that brought Mikal Bridges to the team over from the Brooklyn Nets. Another Villanova championship player was added to the roster to go along with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. Many are labeling this as a successful trade by the Knicks. Skip Bayless on the other hand, does not believe that is the case.

The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship a few days ago and are the team to beat this upcoming season. Skip Bayless believes bringing in Mikal Bridges does not make the Knicks a threat to the reigning NBA champions.

“I’m a two, you guessed it. I wrote down a two because as much as I enjoyed watching the Knicks, rooting for the Knicks, they got great grit and fire, spunk and hustle and loose ball urgency, and all that good stuff. All those intangibles, I just don’t love the tangibles enough. I don’t love the supreme talent enough.”

Skip Bayless referred to OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges as two long athletic defensive-minded wings. He even went so far as to draw a comparison between the two Knicks players to the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Bayless also took adding Paul George to the Knicks roster as an option. Although Skip did mention how PG has been in the league for 14 years and is now near his twilight years, according to the veteran sports analyst, George is more of a 1-B star than a 1-A star.

He further dove into the playoff performances of other Knicks players like Jalen Brunson and Isiah Hartenstien. Bayless believes the Knicks don’t have what it takes to keep Hartenstien, who had a great postseason as a backup big, which in turn, will hurt the Knicks’ chances of defeating the Boston Celtics.

Stephen A. Smith’s take on the Mikal Bridges trade

Skip Bayless came out and labeled the New York Knicks as a level 2 threat at best to the Boston Celtics after the Mikal Bridges trade. While Bayless may believe so, Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, stands on the opposite side.

“The only team I definitively see above them is the reigning, defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.”

As a self-proclaimed Knicks superfan, Stephen A. Smith was understandably hyped after the Mikal Bridges acquisition. The only team he claims is better is the reigning champion Celtics, but he believes that his Knicks have what it takes to dethrone the 18x Champs.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Knicks perform with Bridges on the roster and the matchup between New York and Boston is sure to garner plenty of attention in the upcoming season.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these