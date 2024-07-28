mobile app bar

Skip Bayless Says He Would Pick Kevin Durant Over LeBron James In Big Games

Prateek Singh
Published

LeBron James and Kevin Durant

LeBron James and Kevin Durant (CREDITS: USA Today)

Kevin Durant announced his return to Team USA in grand fashion, dropping a masterclass off the bench and helping his nation open their campaign in Paris with a 110-84 win over Serbia. The veteran forward was in his element in the first half and played so well that Skip Bayless claimed he’d pick him over LeBron James in any important game.

Durant started the game 8-of-8 from the field and 5-of-5 from beyond the arc for 21 points. He hit a stunning fadeaway buzzer-beater on the final possession of the second quarter, receiving a standing ovation from the attendees inside the Pierre Mauroy Stadium as he walked back to the locker room.

Bayless, a noted critic of James, couldn’t even compliment the Suns superstar without dissing the four-time MVP. He praised Durant in two posts on X but mentioned the Lakers forward in one of those. He wrote,

“In big games, I’ll take KD over LeBron every time… This has to be the greatest shooting first half in Olympic basketball history … by KEVIN DURANT.”

While the veteran analyst could use Durant today to take a jibe at James, the Lakers superstar was by far the best player in Team USA’s narrow wins over South Sudan and Germany, leaving him with no choice but to praise the forward. However, he found an angle to diss the four-time NBA champion.

Skip Bayless claimed LeBron James is the king of practice games

After James rescued Team USA from defeats against South Sudan and Germany with stellar performances, Bayless claimed that the forward performed well because he was the only player taking the low-stakes games seriously. On Undisputed, he said,

“These are practice games, these don’t count. These are exhibitions, these are what the internationals call ‘friendlies’. It’s just practice, and I tweeted at the end of the game yesterday, LeBron James is the King of Practice Games.”

The Lakers forward was the star-studded roster’s best player after Durant in their win over Serbia. He finished the game with 21 points, a game-high nine assists, and seven rebounds. However, his exceptional outing wasn’t enough for Bayless, who accused the forward of stat-padding.

The analyst’s disdain for James knows no bounds and he’ll create any narrative as long as he can talk down on the Lakers superstar.

