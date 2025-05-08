Skip Bayless Wants Draymond Green and Warriors to Take Down Anthony Edwards and Wolves in 2nd Round for Nefarious Reasons

After taking a surprising loss at home to begin their second-round series, the Oklahoma City Thunder responded by dismantling the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. The young Thunder left little doubt as to who was the better team on Wednesday night, much to the delight of noted OKC fan, Skip Bayless. The longtime analyst isn’t even concerned about the rest of this round, instead setting his sights on the other side of the West’s playoff tree.

Bayless took a moment to rub in the blowout victory to those who doubted his Thunder this season, including Draymond Green and Paul Pierce. Now, Green and the Warriors have an uphill battle to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves without Stephen Curry, a task they’ll have to complete before even thinking about the possibility of playing OKC next round.

Both Green and Pierce claimed that nobody would fear the Thunder in the playoffs, likely due to their postseason inexperience. But Bayless pointed out that Pierce should be more concerned about his Boston Celtics, who have looked like a shell of themselves thus far and now trail 0-2 to the battle-tested New York Knicks.

Bayless wants revenge on the doubters, and he wants to see it happen on the court. “And by the way, please God, let Draymond and company, let Steph’s hamstring be OK, please let them hang on and eliminate the Timberwolves and get to the Western Conference Finals and face my Oklahoma City Thunder and just get destroyed. Get annihilated,” he said.

I’VE BEEN SAYING ALL SEASON LONG: THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARE GOING TO WIN THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/OVZwPA8tFp — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2025

Bayless wants Golden State to get “run out of the building” just as the Nuggets were in their recent clash with OKC. After bashing Denver and essentially sealing the game’s result by halftime, the Thunder look like a bona fide championship contender. But for now, the Warriors have bigger fish to fry, even with a 1-0 lead over Minnesota.

The Warriors were able to surprise the Wolves in Game 1, stealing a road victory and giving themselves control of the series. But the Dubs’ roster loss in the contest may have outweighed the final result, as Steph’s hamstring will sideline him for at least the next week. In what was already going to be a tough test against a hungry Minnesota squad, the Warriors will have to play near-perfect ball in their leader’s absence.

If the Dubs do manage to find a way past Minnesota, they can take some solace in the fact that they finished 2-1 against OKC in the regular season. The playoffs are obviously a very different game, but pitting Golden State’s veteran-laden roster against the Thunder’s youth may be the Warriors’ best chance at returning to the NBA Finals.