“Slap In The Face”: Paul Pierce Disagrees With Jayson Tatum’s Take On His DNP Being ‘Humbling’

Despite Team USA Basketball’s comfortable 110-84 victory over Serbia in their opening Paris Olympics fixture, many supporters expressed their displeasure. Head Coach Steve Kerr’s decision to bench Jayson Tatum frustrated them. Even though the player later described the scenario as “a humbling experience”, Paul Pierce remained vocal about his discontent.

On UNDISPUTED, the 46-year-old Pierce labeled the decision as an affront to the Boston Celtics. He accused Team USA management of showing bias against the franchise by benching its talisman. Pierce consequently questioned the rationale behind Tatum not getting a starting spot, stating,

“I don’t think this was humbling. This was more like a slap in the face… Just good old Celtics hate… When you are the guy for the Celtics, there is a lot of hate that come on you… There is no team on planet Earth that Jayson Tatum shouldn’t get minutes on… This guy is coming off a championship [win]. He has been First-team All-NBA for three straight years… This was a pure insult to a player of his caliber”.

This perspective pointed to one aspect of the debate. Given Tatum’s recent form, he was supposedly a clear choice for a Team USA starting spot. After all, the 26-year-old was integral in the Boston Celtics’ run to the title. Particularly in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, he led the team in scoring, assisting, and rebounding, showcasing his caliber.

Moreover, Tatum has been remarkably consistent with his performances. He’s been an All-Star for the past five seasons while earning All-NBA First Team honors for the last three years. Furthermore, the Celtics star was named the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022 for his contributions to the team’s journey to the NBA Finals.

All these factors fail to justify Tatum’s benching against Serbia, adding volume to Pierce’s criticism. That said, Kerr may have had his reasons for opting for this path. Regardless, the true impact of this decision will become clear with time. And soon, the consequences will either benefit or collapse Team USA.