“Sleep, and inspiration from my son Bronny James”: LeBron James on what keeps him going at almost 37-years of age

LeBron James opens up about what keeps him going in his 19th year in the league and how his son Bronny James inspires him.

The LA Lakers are finally looking like a potential contender in the west, courtesy of LeBron James. The Lakers were considered one of the favorites going into the season. However, the purple and gold team has struggled, and how despite acquiring the likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

James had a rocky start to the season embroiled with injuries and suspensions. Nonetheless, the superstar has managed to keep his team somewhat afloat and at +500. The four-time champion recently became the oldest player to score a 30-point triple-double.

Despite playing only sixteen of the twenty-eight games so far, James has been able to hold the fort for his team. The Lakers superstar has had eight games with at least 30-points this season. James is currently averaging 26.3 PPG, 7.1 APG, 6.1 RPG, 1.8 SPG on a 50.6% shooting from the field.

Also read: “I can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I played with LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade is awestruck by the stats the 36-year old has been putting up lately

Recently, while addressing the media, James revealed what keeps him going. The superstar also spoke about getting better at his craft with time.

LeBron James talks about continuing his hot streak and getting the Lakers to win games.

Despite having All-Star teammates in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, James continues to carry his team. The seventeen-time All-Star recently recorded his 100th triple-double. In all probability, James will dethrone Jason Kidd from the fourth position in the all-time triple-double leaders.

While addressing the media recently, the former scoring champion spoke about his recent run and what keeps him going. The Lakers have been under immense criticism for their lackluster performances lately.

“I’ve been doing it for 19 years. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing. I feel like I’m getting better and better each and every day, said James.”

“As we continue to learn each other, I always told you guys we gotta continue to log minutes on the floor. We learn each other, and we get better and better with one another. Obviously, communication is one of the most important things. As you continue to learn each other and log minutes, you are able to do things on the floor without even saying anything. You can close your eyes and know where your guys are gonna be out on the floor.”

When asked where does he get the energy from, James had the following answer.

“Sleep, and inspiration from my son and his team.”

LEBRON: “How do I continue playing how I’m playing? I’ve been doing it for 19 years. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing. I feel like I’m getting better and better each and every day.”pic.twitter.com/Vnwb6rmb1R — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 13, 2021

James’ eldest son Bronny plays for the Sierra Canon school. The seventeen-year-old recently scored 11-points in a win against the Perry High School varsity basketball team. Bronny had his father and Chris Paul by his side during the game.

Also read: “Shaq, Dirk, Kobe, Michael Jordan, and White Chocolate!”: Joakim Noah named a highly entertaining, scintillating starting 5 on the Knuckleheads Podcast

With only a few days away from turning 37, James has aged like fine wine, continuing to be the driving force for his team.