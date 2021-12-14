“I can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I played with LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade is awestruck by the stats the 36-year old has been putting up lately 

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade pays former teammate and close friend LeBron James the ultimate compliment.

When we talk about some of the all-time best duos in the NBA, it is almost impossible not to mention Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. The two former Heat teammates won two championships in their four consecutive trips to the Finals. The two superstars were part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft.

While D-Wade retired from the league in 2019, James continues to dominate even at age 36-years old. Despite having stars such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook as his teammates, James is doing most of the heavy lifting for the Lakers team.

The four-time champion recently broke Kobe Bryant’s record to become the oldest player in NBA history to have a 30-point triple-double. The King did this in a win against the Orlando Magic with Davis sitting out for the game due to left knee soreness.

In light of his LBJ’s recent performances, former teammate and veteran D-Wade had some high praise for the four-time Finals MVP.

Dwyane Wade believes LeBron James will have the longest NBA career.

James has defied the odds, at which an NBA player slows down due to age. The eighteen-time All-Star has been averaging the following stats in the last eight games that he has played.

LeBron James over the last 8 Games: 39 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

30 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB

33 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB

23 PTS, 6 AST, 11 REB

30 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB

20 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB

33 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

30 PTS, 10 AST, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/9CF6YEQbyh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2021

In what many believe, it’s a matter of time before James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leader in all-time scoring. The King had a rocky start to the season, with injuries and suspensions haunting him. However, the Lakers superstar has silenced all his critics with his recent performances.

James is currently averaging 26.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 7.1 APG, and 1.8 SPG. The superstar is shooting above 50% from the field. His recent performances earned him high praise from D-Wade. The two former teammates share a close friendship, extending beyond the hardwood.

Dwayne Wade praises LeBron for his incredible run over the last eight games. pic.twitter.com/2VLVcIfs4C — SFG👑 (@_xLakers) December 13, 2021

The 2021-22 season poses to be the biggest challenge of James’ career, something the superstar has mentioned himself. The Lakers currently hold a 15-13 record and are +500. However, it is high time the superstar gets help from his All-Star teammates in Davis and Westbrook.

Once he decides to hang his boots, the game will definitely miss LBJ. The superstar is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete.