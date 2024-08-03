“Slidin on My Opp Tyrese Haliburton”: Kevin Durant Hops on Call of Duty at the Olympics

What better way to celebrate a brilliant start to the Olympics than to hop on your favorite game and kick back for a while? Well, most athletes may wait till after the Olympics to wind down but not Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA Champion hopped on COD to take out his own Team USA teammate, Tyrese Haliburton.

After missing out on all the exhibition games, Durant made a brilliant comeback with a 26-point dagger in the Olympic opener against Serbia. He followed it up with a decisive 17-point display against South Sudan. But The Slim Reaper, who’s an avid gamer, shared a picture on his Instagram stories of him playing COD before the USA side steps on the hardwood for their quarter final matchup.

Tagging Tyrese Haliburton as his opposition, KD wrote in the caption,

“Slidin on my opp @tyresehaliburton in #blackops6 @callofduty.”

The Indiana Pacers star is known to be an avid gamer as well, who plays on Xbox, PlayStation, as well as on a PC. Haliburton takes his games with him on a hard disk while on the road. So it’s definitely a possibility that he hooked it up in his hotel, deciding to battle it out with KD.

The latest edition to come out of Call of Duty’s iconic lineup is Black Ops 6. And it seems like Durant and Haliburton are not the only ones playing the game.

Anthony Edwards joined in on the fun as well.

Activision, the studio behind the popular Call of Duty franchise, went ahead and gave the athletes a chance to play the game before its release date. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is scheduled to release somewhere in October.

But some exceptions can certainly be made for the athletes representing their country on an international stage.

Kevin Durant labeled Devin Booker as the best COD player

KD is such an avid COD player that Activision even introduced a skin based on him in their popular free-for-all, Warzone. But despite spending hours and hours behind the screen, racking up killstreaks, Durant claims that his Suns teammate, Devin Booker is the best Call of Duty player in the entire NBA.

While making an appearance on the Boardroom podcast, KD declared how Book was the best COD player he had ever gone up against in the league.

“Book here is elite. Elite…Book is really—He really, like, he’ll get like 16(kills). He averages 12 per game…That’s what Book do. He running with the real pros.”

It would be an incredible sight to see Devin Booker play the Team USA players on COD. But we’ll have to see if the Suns’ star shooting guard decides to take some time out during the Olympics.